Jordyn Woods Stuns As A Life-Size Doll In Justin Roberts’ Futuristic ‘Way Too Much’ Video

Jordyn Woods is such a doll! Literally. Jordyn’s the star of Justin Robert’s ‘Way Too Much’ video, and she crushed her unique role.

Well, there’s one place where Jordyn Woods is welcome in Hollywood! The eyelash falsies queen, 21, is the star of Justin Roberts‘ unique music video for his new song, “Way Too Much”. And she kills it! Jordyn stars a life-size, Barbie-like doll who’s trapped in a factory with Justin and Sofia Jamora. The trio have just been assembled and put in their boxes with some sweet accessories. While Justin gets to wear his street dudes and a gold chain, Jordyn and the other dolls are in futuristic space suits. Jordyn looks fabulous, even when dressed like she walked off the set of Star Trek.

At the end of the music video, Justin and Sofia manage to escape and run from the factory between the leg of a giant in boots. But they forget to bring Jordyn with them! She looks pissed. Dude; we would be, too. While this video is giving off serious NSYNC “Bye, Bye, Bye” vibes, there’s a hidden meaning to the story. According to Justin’s YouTube page, “the song is a homage to young stars in the spotlight of social media and the consequences when fame becomes ‘Way Too Much.’ Clever! Justin loved seeing Jordyn in the music video just as much as the rest of us did. HollywoodLife caught up with Justin at the listening party for his song at The Peppermint Club in Los Angeles, and he had nothing but good things to say!

Having Jordyn in the video “was cool, that was actually the first time I met her was on set,” he told us in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “She was really cool. She was a good actress. She was fun to work with. It turned out to be a great video.” Jordyn looked stunning at the listening party. She rocked a heather grey t-shirt dress that featured a big cutout. The slinky dress perfectly flaunted her flat abs.