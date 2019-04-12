15 years later, people still love the 2004 movie ’13 Going on 30′ – so much so, Jennifer was asked about a potential sequel on ‘Good Morning America!’

Camping actress Jennifer Garner, 46, stopped by Good Morning America on April 12, and the star acknowledged the 15-year anniversary of her 2004 movie 13 Going on 30. Jennifer answered the question that fans of the flick have probably been wondering: Will there ever be a sequel?! “What, like 15 Going on 50,” Jennifer joked around. “Let’s simmer down,” she added.

The Good Morning America Twitter account even wanted another movie, too. GMA said, “It’s been 15 years since ’13 Going on 30′ sooo can we get a sequel anytime soon?” The account shared the video clip of Jen talking about the movie. We’re getting nostalgic – should probably do a rewatch soon!

Jennifer reminisced working on the movie. She said one of her “favorite memories” was “working with Judy Greer [43].” She continued, “We had so much fun together! She was my frenemy, and we’re still really good friends.” The romantic comedy told a story about Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old girl who wished she could be 30 years old. Jenna woke up one day, suddenly a successful magazine editor, and quickly realized the life she dreamed about wasn’t all that it was cracked up to be. She became friends with the popular girl, was prom queen, but she lost her best friend, Matty (portrayed by Mark Ruffalo, 51), along the way.

It's been 15 years since "13 Going on 30" sooo can we get a sequel anytime soon? pic.twitter.com/cKyH6HpW4S — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 12, 2019

The movie has remained beloved by fans, even all these years later. Singer Ariana Grande, 25, recently had a tribute for the film in her music video for “thank u, next,” in which she acted out a version of Jenna Rink. While there’s no sequel in the works, the movie is definitely available to rewatch, as is Ari’s music video which celebrates a few 2000’s movies like 13 Going on 30, Legally Blonde, Bring It On, and Mean Girls. And we think Jen’s movie stands the test of time – it probably doesn’t need a sequel, anyway!