‘Don’t Be Tardy’: Kim Zolciak Worries About Her Kids Swimming In Dirty Water With Dolphins

The Biermanns are seen playing with dolphins in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the April 12 episode of ‘Don’t Be Tardy’, but Kim Zolciak isn’t every happy about it.

We had no idea Kim Zolciak was so afraid of the ocean! In a new sneak peek clip from the April 12 episode of Don’t Be Tardy, Kim and her family can be seen on a family vacation, during which they get excited about jumping in the water and playing with dolphins. However, Kim’s not nearly as excited as the rest of her family, and that’s because she spends most of the two minutes worrying about how dirty the water is. “No, I’m not going in,” she tells husband Kroy Biermann before reminding her kids, “You guys, no water in the mouth. It’s a big deal, KJ, Kaia, no water in the mouth.”

Then, during her confessional, she says, “I know that turning 40 is supposed to be like no fear, but dolphins piss and s***.” She makes a good point, but Kroy says it’s not as bad as it seems. He tells Kim, “You swim in the ocean, and whales piss and s***.” Then, Kim says, “That’s a way larger body of water,” but Kroy claps back by saying, “Humpback’s s***s are like buses. They s*** buses. They go in the ocean, and it’s like them s***ting out a bus.” After hearing that, Kim’s left speechless.

Afterwards, Kim’s husband and kids can be seen standing in a line in the water just before a dolphin swims by them, slams its tail against the water and completely soaks them! Most of the kids laugh, but Kim, who seems to be worried that Kaia will start crying, reminds her that she’ll wash her hair before they leave the venue.

Want to see what happens next? Don’t miss this all new episode of Don’t Be Tardy later tonight, April 12, at 9pm on Bravo!