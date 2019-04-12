Coachella 2019 Livestream: Watch Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, & More Hit The Stage

Coachella 2019 kicked off on April 12 but for those not in attendance, you can still catch the action! Fans at home can watch all three days of the fest thanks to the official live stream.

It’s that time! The first weekend of Coachella 2019 kicked off on April 12, and it’s about to be a jam-packed weekend full of incredible performances. Ariana Grande will be headlining this year’s fest, as will Childish Gambino, and rockers Tame Impala. However, don’t fret if you aren’t headed to Indio, CA for the big event. Once again, the festival will be live-streamed worldwide.

Those who couldn’t make the trip will still be able to see Janelle Monae, Solange, The 1975, J Balvin, Diplo, and K-pop stars Blackpink hit the stage thanks to the YouTube stream. Plus, fans should keep their eyes peeled on April 13 when watching. Rihanna is set to debut her mysterious new film, Guava Island, with Childish Gambino. In total, there 58 confirmed artists participating in the live stream this year. Here’s to hoping that per usual – we’ll see plenty of surprise performers as well!

Other highlights will undoubtedly include performances from Kacey Musgraves, Weezer, Wiz Khalifa and alt-pop queen Billie Eilish. The partnership between Coachella and YouTube will span across both weekends this year, so weekend two viewers should be sure to catch weekend two when it rolls around on April 19. Don’t miss the official 2019 live stream above!