Chanel West Coast Spills On Her Secret Boyfriend, Creeps In Her DMS, & If She’d Pose Nude For ‘Playboy’

Chanel West Coast is off the market, she tells HollywoodLife during an exclusive interview! The singer also teases new music, dishes on who’s in her DMs and she reveals if she’ll ever strip down for the pages of ‘Playboy’.

Sorry guys, Chanel West Coast, 30, is taken! The singer, actress and model is dating someone special, but, she’s keeping this one private. “I don’t like to talk about those things just because it’s like I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Chanel, whose real name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley, tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Why? — “If I have to break up with whoever it is that I’m talking about next week and then it’s embarrassing,” she explains.

Chanel admits that she prefers someone with a good personality, over everything. “I want someone who has goals, is motivated and is going somewhere in life,” she says. And, that’s who she’s found in her mystery man. “I just prefer not being public with it,” she says.

The model, who often shares sultry photos on social media, let us inside the process of posting the best photo. “I’m really good with my angles in pictures, but I do watch what I eat,” Chanel says. “I think finding the right clothes that flatter your body is everything because in the past, I wasn’t as aware. Back when low-rise jeans were in, that was the worst thing ever for me,” she admits, adding that high-rise jeans are her favorite, because “I’ve got high hips.”

But, don’t expect to see Chanel stripping down for the pages of Playboy, because the Ridiculousness star tells us that she “definitely would never do any pictures fully nude.”

As for those “creeps” in her DMs, Chanel says she’s seen some “crazy sh-t” in her messages. “I get so many,” she admits, noting that there was a time she didn’t go through her messages because of what she read. “The couple first times I did, there were so many nasty messages. A bunch of guys just saying crazy sh-t.”

While the NSFW DMs are something she’s not a fan of, Chanel admits that she had to read them. “I have to check them all, because I also have fans and I also have a lot of people who say nice things and post about my music,” she explains. “So, I have to unfortunately go through a sh-t ton of horrible messages to find the good ways.”