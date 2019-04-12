BTS Finally Drops ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’: Fans Freak Over Ed Sheeran Collab & More

It’s here, Army! The latest album from BTS, ‘Map of the Soul: Persona,’ arrived on April 12 & it’s everything fans had hoped for.

BTS has done it again. The K-pop septet have been hard at work in the studio recording a new album, and Map of the Soul: Persona is pure music perfection! The seven track album arrived on April 12, and fans can barely handle the excitement. It was previously revealed that a track featuring Halsey would be on the album, but once it dropped, fans were also treated to a song with Ed Sheeran called “Make It Right.” Once the album came out, fans immediately began flooding Twitter with praise for the record, and this song definitely had them talking the most.

Fans already knew the album would be something special, especially when the band started teasing the music video with Halsey in the days leading up to Map of the Soul: Persona’s release. Their collaboration, “Boy With Luv,” received some incredibly colorful trailers leading up to the full music video, which actually came out on the very same day of the album! In the footage, Halsey proves she can keep up with BTS’ epic choreography, and it’s such a fun video! Other songs on the highly-anticipated EP include “Mikrokosmos,” “Make It Right,” “HOME,” “Jamais Vu,” and “Dionysus.”

The BTS guys should keep on celebrating because right after their album release, they’re hitting the SNL stage! BTS will on perform on Saturday Night Live on April 13. It marks the band’s first time on the show.

Listen to the band’s new album for yourself, above! But, just because BTS has attained global success, doesn’t mean the band is veering from their roots. “A Hot 100 and a Grammy nomination, these are our goals,” RM told EW. “But they’re just goals — we don’t want to change our identity or our genuineness to get the number one. Like if we sing suddenly in full English, and change all these other things, then that’s not BTS. We’ll do everything, we’ll try. But if we couldn’t get number one or number five, that’s okay.”