Brielle Biermann Fires Back At Fans After She’s Accused Of Deleting Negative Comments

Don’t mess with Brielle Biermann! The ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ star is clapping back at haters, who have been accusing her of deleting negative comments on her Instagram pics.

Don’t Be Tardy star Brielle Biermann has been accused of deleting comments on her Instagram, and now she’s fighting back. The 22-year-old, who was called a “coward” by commenters on her page, posted a photo of herself with an In-N-Out burger on April 10 and wrote, “This body doesn’t maintain itself.” Then, the next day, on April 11, Brielle posted a photo of herself to promote weight loss shots. “Like I said, this body doesn’t maintain itself,” she told her followers before sharing more information about the shots. And they were cute photos, but her followers wrote hateful messages to Brielle. However, once the disses allegedly started disappearing, Brielle’s “fans” accused her of deleting the negative comments.

“You’re a ducking coward for deleting the comments that call you out Jesus Christ,” one commenter wrote. And in response, Brielle said, “No I have words blocked and you’re a coward for commenting from a fake account. Show yourself.” Fortunately for Brielle, her fans also came to her defense, with one commenter saying, “You look amazing.” And another added, “Pay the haters no mind because they are fans.” One fan also said they wouldn’t blame Brielle for deleting comments, as they wrote, “Who would want negative comments on their posts? I’d block negative people like yourself.”

And it doesn’t seem like Brielle’s letting the haters get her down — she returned to social media on Friday, April 12, to promote the newest episode of Don’t Be Tardy.