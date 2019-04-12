Ariana Grande Shares Brain Scans That Reveal She Has Severe PTSD: ‘Hilarious & Terrifying’

Life hasn’t been easy for Ariana Grande over the last few years, and it’s taken a toll, as the singer now suffers from PTSD — and a scan of her brain reveals it’s a super intense case.

Ariana Grande shared a screenshot of a text message with her friends to show fans just how bad her case of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder really is. In the text thread, she first shows her pals a comparison of a ‘healthy brain’ alongside the brain of someone who suffers PTSD. The images show that a brain with PTSD has many more areas highlighted than a healthy brain. Then, she sent a photo of the scans of her own brain, which show a significant amount of highlighted areas — even more than the PTSD sample! She captioned the image, “Hilarious and terrifying. Not a joke.”

Considering all Ariana has been through, it’s sadly not a surprise that she suffers from this terrible disorder. Her troubles started in May 2017 when there was a bombing at her concert in Manchester, United Kingdom. The terrorist attack left 22 of Ariana’s supporters dead and more than 100 injured. Although Ariana was able to get out safely, the attack obviously had a humongous affect on her. She was able to pour a lot of her feelings into her music, but clearly, everything that happened still weighs heavily on her mind.

Just over a year later, things fell apart for Ariana once again. At this point, she was happily engaged to Pete Davidson, but her world was rocked when she found out her ex, Mac Miller, had died of a drug overdose. Ariana tried to help Mac with his addiction struggles while they were together for more than a year, so it hit her hard to know that he had passed while still battling those demons.

many people disregarded ariana’s emotional + mental stability after the traumatic situations she was in & instead decided to add more stress + hate to her plate. now look at how her brain is and next time, remember that she is human and her feelings are valid despite her status pic.twitter.com/kkQXyfWtP3 — jony 22 (@jonygrandee) April 11, 2019

After Mac’s tragic death, Ariana broke up with Pete, and has since spent time focusing on herself, her friendships and her music. She released a new album, Thank U, Next, in Feb. 2019, just six months after her previous album, Sweetener. She’s currently on tour supporting both albums.