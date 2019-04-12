Ariana Grande Fans Convinced She’ll Perform With NSYNC During Coachella — See Her Cryptic Tweets

Ariana Grande may be teasing her upcoming Coachella performance through cryptic messages on social media – fans think she might perform with NSYNC at the festival!

“Monopoly” singer Ariana Grande, 25, threw it back on Twitter on April 11 when she shared a concert video of her and mom Joan Grande, 50, at an NSYNC concert 20 years ago. The clip showed little Ari as a young child, dancing in her mom’s arms to the band’s song “Thinking of You (I Drive Myself Crazy)” at their July 2, 1999 concert in Sunrise, Florida. But it didn’t end with the throwback video – Ari also shared a cute little snippet of her dancing to the band’s hit 1997 song “Tearin’ Up My Heart” recently, at her current age. The singer danced and lip-synced as the band sang, “If you want me girl, let me know. I am down on my knees.”

Ari captioned her video, “the best medicine,” and “90s baby,” along with a black heart, video recorder, and music note emojis. Fans began speculating that Ari’s recent tweets could be a hint that she’ll bring out the boy band for her upcoming 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival performance on April 14. “Hi everyone – calling it now. @ArianaGrande is bringing nsync or part of them out at Coachella since she sampled their song in break up w your gf and while that’s happening, I will be crying from home!!!! ok thanks bye @scooterbraun,” one fan said. The fan referenced Ari sampling the band’s 2000 song “It Makes Me Ill” on her 2019 single “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” from album Thank U, Next.

Writer Tiffany Taylor also theorized that it could be possible. “Wait… what if… @ArianaGrande brings out@NSYNC at #Coachella… OMG,” she said. “Remember: She samples “It Makes Me Ill” in #breakupwithyourgirlfriendimbored!” Another fan theorized that Ari would bring more than NSYNC to her Coachella stage. “Mark my words. @ArianaGrande will bring NSYNC and Drake [32] at her coachella performance.”

If Ari does bring out NSYNC to her performance, it wouldn’t only be inclusive to the band she sampled on her song, but also would reunite the band for the first time since their last performance in 2013. The boy band was a worldwide phenomenon in the mid-to-late ’90s and early 2000’s, before their 2002 “hiatus” which became a permanent breakup. The group reunited in 2013 to sing “Girlfriend” and “Bye Bye Bye” together at 38-year-old bandmate Justin Timberlake’s MTV VMA’s performance.

the best medicine 🖤 90s baby 🎧📹 pic.twitter.com/lQuTf2Udoo — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 11, 2019

Surely, Ariana would be just as excited as fans to bring the band together for her performance – maybe for a mashup medley performance of “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” and “It Makes Me Ill” – fans can only hope for now!