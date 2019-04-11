Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Have Had ‘Heated Discussions’ Over Stormi Appearing On ‘KUWTK’

It’s the one thing ‘KUWTK’ fans are dying to know: will baby Stormi appear on the show? We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have ‘plenty of battles’ over whether to include her on the show or not!

Kylie Jenner, 21, and Travis Scott, 27, have had “a few heated discussions over whether or not they’re going to allow Stormi to appear on Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” a source close to the family EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “Although a decision has not been made, it’s definitely something they grapple with. Both Kylie and Travis are very protective over Stormi and obviously, want what’s in her best interest. Kylie has grown up in the public eye since she was so young and knows that she turned out to be a smart, confident woman. But Travis also sees the struggles that come with fame and doesn’t want to put that on their baby even more than it already will be.”

La Flame, the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, isn’t really that fond of how Kylie shows Stormy off on social media all the time, but he “tries to not be overly controlling when it comes to everything Kylie does. However, being on their show is where he wants to draw the line.” Kylie, the source says, would “ultimately like to wait until Stormi is old enough to decide for herself if she wants to be a part of KUWTK but they haven’t made any final decisions yet.”

While Kylie and Travis haven’t decided when or if Stormi will appear on KUWTK, they both know “it’s bound to happen,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. While Kylie and Travis have “plenty of battles” over Stormi and her television figure, they “both know it’s bound to happen and Stormi will appear sooner or later with various degrees of airtime.”

“The one thing that has been in constant agreement though,” the second insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “is the fact that they both are interested in waiting to see if Stormi wants to be on TV in the first place. They don’t want to force her into something she doesn’t want to do.” Kylie and Travis are considering keeping Stormi away from the cameras before “she can make some of those decisions on her own,” according to the source. “Granted, Stormi will still likely appear here and there in the not so distant future if it feels right. But, it is very much a wait-and-see pattern, since Kylie and Travis have her overall well-being at the forefront.”