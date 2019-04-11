Wendy Williams Questions If Kim Kardashian Will Make A Good Lawyer: ‘Is She A Distraction?

Wendy Williams is laughing at those who are laughing about Kim Kardashian’s plans to take the bar exam! She explained why it’s a ‘great idea’ that Kim is pursuing a career in law, April 11. But, Wendy is worried that Kim could be a distraction in the court room.

Wendy Williams is team Kim Kardashian when it comes to the argument about if she should pursue a career in law. However, the talk show host, 54, admitted on her show April 11 that she’s worried Kim’s fame could work against her in certain situations. “The question is, will she be a distraction in the court room?”, Wendy asked her studio audience, before adding, “Gee, ya think?” Then again, “Will she even be in the court room?”, Wendy asked. “Some people in my ‘Hot Topics’ meeting were like, ‘Will she have time to go in the court room? She’s filming the show and she’s busy getting naked and keeping an eye on Kanye [West].” Either way, Wendy is still convinced that Kim’s decision to step into the law space is a good.

“And, they laugh, but I will convince you this is a good idea,” she said. “You may not use her as your lawyer and I certainly would not, but there are people who would… Kim knows our president on a personal basis, she’s been to the white house. I’m going to tell you something, there are a lot of people who are going to want to use her!”

The talk show host went on to explain that younger individuals are becoming judges these days, which could work in Kim’s favor. “Think about it, judges now are 35,” Wendy said, explaining, “They’re younger and they’re part of the Kardashian era. Heck, we’re part of it for those of us who are older than 40 and we follow it. And, you follow it even if you don’t want to admit it. I guess she’s setting up for the next phase of her career while she takes her selfies and dresses down to nothing,” she continued.

“I think this is a good idea,” Wendy said, noting Kim’s involvement in cases such as Alice Johnson‘s — a grandmother who was serving life in prison in Alabama for a nonviolent drug conviction. Kim, who learned about Alice’s story through social media, lobbied on her behalf in a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office in June 2018. A few days after the meeting, President Trump commuted Alice’s sentence.

Kim, who did not complete college, revealed her plans to study for she the bar exam in 2022 in a cover interview with Vogue. — Her first solo U.S. cover for the magazine. The entrepreneur said she began a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco last summer. “I had to think long and hard about this,” Kim said. California, where Kim resides, is one of four states that allows someone an alternate method to take the bar exam other than attending law school.