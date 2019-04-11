Wendy Williams Files For Divorce From Husband Kevin Hunter After 21 Years Of Marriage

How you doin’, Wendy Williams? The talk show host filed for divorce from her husband of over two decades, Kevin Hunter on April 11 after months of rumors that he cheated.

Wendy Williams, 54, and husband Kevin Hunter, 46, are over. The talk show host filed for divorce on April 11, after 21 years of marriage, HollywoodLife has learned. “Wendy has indeed filed for divorce from Kevin, and Kevin was served this morning with divorce papers,” a source tells us. Kevin, who is an executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show, was served with the papers while at the studio, TMZ reports, adding that extra security was on hand incase he became angry. The outlet reports Kevin did not become enraged. Despite recent reports that claim they’ve been on the rocks, along with allegations of his infidelity, Wendy always stood by her marriage and insisted she and Kevin were solid — until now. Wendy and Kevin, who wed on November 30, 1997, share a son, Kevin Jr., 18.

The divorce news comes after Wendy was seen without her wedding ring on Thursday on her hairstylist and makeup artist’s social media. Wendy, who taped her live show before the news broke, appeared to be in great spirits. She even opened her show saying that today was “better than yesterday.” The talk show host and her soon-to-be ex-husband have not publicly addressed the divorce news.

The queen of “Hot Topics” was herself a subject of rumors and reports recently, especially when it came to her marriage. In 2017, the Daily Mail published a report in which they claimed that Kevin had been carrying on a 10-year affair with Sharina Hudson, a 33-year-old massage therapist. After the story was published, Wendy vehemently denied the allegations publicly on her show, saying fans should “[not] believe the hype” and that her marriage was strong. A spokesperson for Wendy also denied the story.

However, this wasn’t the first time her marriage was hit with an infidelity scandal. Wendy revealed to Vlad TV in 2013 that she found out Kevin was cheating on her mere months after she gave birth to their son. “If you told me when I was 25 years old or 30 years old that I would stay around for a cheater, I would have been like you are lying,” Wendy said, per Essence. “I’ve got way too much to offer a man to stick around for him cheating on me. At that particular time, I had my career in radio, I was making a great salary, I had vacation property of my very own and the world was my oyster, so I definitely thought I wasn’t staying around for some cheating. But I did and I don’t regret it.”

She continued: “No, I’m not back to the girl that I was before him because when you get stung like that you never go back to who you were, only a fool does. But I love him and he loves me,” said Wendy.

Wendy and Kevin were married for over two decades. During that time, she suffered two heartbreaking miscarriages, but finally welcomed their son, Kevin in 2000. Prior to her marriage with Kevin, Wendy was married once before. She used a pseudonym when writing about her first husband in her memoir, Wendy’s Got the Heat.

The news also comes after Wendy revealed that she’s been living away from Kevin and Kevin, in a sober house for addiction in Queens, NY. The host, who has a 24-hour sober coach, has been open about her past struggles with cocaine addiction. However, she is dedicated to seeking help.