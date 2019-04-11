Wawa’s 55th Anniversary: How To Score Free Coffee From The Store On April 11

If you’re lucky enough to live near a Wawa store, you’re even MORE lucky today — because the chain is giving out FREE coffee to its customers!

Happy anniversary, Wawa! The convenience store has officially been around for 55 years, and it’s celebrating by giving back to its loyal customers. On April 11, you can get a FREE coffee of any size at any of Wawa’s nearly 800 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington D.C. Wawa expects to give away more than 2 million free cups of coffee to celebrate this momentous occasion. Scoring your free cup is super easy — just stop by the nearest Wawa, grab your coffee, and you’re good to go! No physical coupon is necessary.

Additionally, one Wawa location in each state will also be holding a special celebration to honor the Wawa Foundation on its five-year anniversary. The foundation has donated “more than $66 million to causes surrounding health, hunger and everyday heroes.” The first-ever Wawa opened on April 16, 1964 in Folsom, Pennsylvania. It was founded by Grahame Wood, who owned a dairy farm business in Wawa, Pennsylvania, which is where the name for the convenience store stemmed from.

In addition to being a city in Pennsylvania, Wawa is also the Native American term for the Canada Goose, which is why the goose is part of Wawa’s logo. Wawa stores provide beverages, snacks, made-to-order sandwiches and much more to its guests, with many locations also offering fuel pumps. The company is continuously expanding, so hopefully if there’s not a location close enough for you to score free coffee at this time around, there just may be in 2020!