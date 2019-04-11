Scarlett Johansson’s Sexiest ‘Avengers: End Game’ Press Tour Outfits — See Pics

Scarlett Johansson has been all over the world lately doing press for her new film, ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ and the gorgeous blonde has been rocking some of the best outfits we’ve ever seen on her.

Scarlett Johansson, 34, is slaying her press tour for Avengers: Endgame in a slew of totally different, stylish outfits. The Black Widow headed to a photo call in London on April 11, when she opted to wear quite a girly ensemble. She donned a flowy, long-sleeve purple floral dress, opaque black tights, and black suede heeled booties. Scarlett’s outfit consisted of a black-and-dahlia floral Michael Kors shirtdress with a matching belt, both from the Fall 2019 Collection. The flowy frock was completely covered up with a high-neck peter-pan collar, long, billowy sleeves, and a ruffled skirt. She threw he blonde locks up into a middle parted, bouffant bun, leaving a few wisps of hair out on one side. Topping off her glam was stunning deep purple eyeshadow and liner, which brought out the flowers on her dress. We were taken by surprise with this look, as it was a total 180 from the outfit she chose the night before.

The night before, on April 10, Scarlett arrived on the red carpet of the Fan Film Event held at Picturehouse Central in London, when she rocked her sexiest outfit to-date. She donned a satin black Tom Ford Spring 2019 ensemble that was a tuxedo with a twist. The “blazer” of the suit featured one long sleeve, while the other arm was sleeveless. Meanwhile, the entire chest was completely cutout, showing off her braless cleavage, which was on full display. The bodice of the top was cinched in on her waist and buttoned in the front, while the straight-leg high-waisted trousers hugged her frame perfectly. She accessorized the look with a huge gold chunky bracelet, black pointy-toed pumps, and gorgeous drop earrings. Meanwhile, her hair was done by Jenny Cho, who slicked back her hair into a sleek, middle-parted low bun. Her makeup, done by Frankie Boyd, was on point, as she added a deep crimson lip and major highlighter.

Aside from these two gorgeous outfits, one of our favorite looks from Scarlett of all time, was her bedazzled mini dress on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, April 8 in Los Angeles. Scarlett donned a black Miu Miu mini dress which featured a sleeveless, completely bedazzled bodice featuring white and green crystals all over the top of the dress and the straps. The bottom half of the dress was plain black with two pockets, both lined with crystals as well. She topped her look off with black satin Sophia Webster Lorena crystal embellished pointy-toed booties and gorgeous diamond Melinda Maria Barrie earrings.

Scarlett truly showed how versatile her fashion is when she rocked three totally different looks, especially when she opted to wear a girly red floral ensemble to Disney California Adventure Park on Friday, April 5, in California. She opted for a high-neck, short sleeve red Proenza Schouler knit sweater, tucked into a high-waisted baby blue, flowy midi skirt covered in red floral patterns, both from the Fall/Winter Fall 1 collection. She tied her whole look together with red strappy sandals that tied up her ankles, and a bold red lip.