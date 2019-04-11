Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Make Shocking Birth Plan Announcement As Due Date Nears

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are switching things up with their baby’s birth. The couple revealed details about their birth plan and it’s very different from what Prince William and Kate Middleton have done.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” Kensington Palace said in a statement on April 11. “Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

Prince Harry, 34, and Meghan Markle’s decision for a private birth is the complete opposite of what Prince William, 36, and Kate Middleton, 37, have done regarding the birth of their three children: Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 11 months. Kate gave birth to all three kids at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, England, and posed for photos with Prince William and each child outside the Lindo Wing of the hospital just hours later. Princess Diana also gave birth to Prince William and Prince Harry at St. Mary’s Hospital. Princess Diana started the practice of royals giving birth at a hospital instead of a royal residence. Queen Elizabeth II, 92, gave birth to all four of her children at Buckingham Palace or Clarence House. Prince Harry and Meghan, 37, have not officially announced where their child will be born.

The royal couple announced they were expecting in Oct. 2018, just 5 months after their royal wedding in May 2018. Prince Harry and Meghan didn’t reveal the actual due date, only that their child would be born in the spring of 2019. They have not revealed whether they are having a boy or a girl.

The new royal baby will be both Meghan and Harry’s first child. When baby Sussex is born, he or she will be seventh in line to the British throne.