Pamela Anderson Defends Rumored Ex Julian Assange After His Arrest: ‘I Am In Shock’

When Julian Assange was arrested in the U.K. after the U.S. accused him of hacking, his close friend and rumored romantic interest, Pamela Anderson, blasted America for this ‘cowardly’ and ‘cruel’ act.

“I am in shock. I couldn’t hear clearly what he said? He looks very bad,” Pamela Anderson, 51, tweeted on April 11, the same day Julian Assange, 47, was arrested at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in response to a U.S. extradition request after Ecuador rescinded his asylum. The decision left the Baywatch star fuming. How could you Equador?(sic) (Because he exposed you),” tweeted Pamela. How could you UK.? Of course – you are America’s bitch and you need a diversion from your idiotic Brexit bullshit.”

“And the USA?” Pamela added. “This toxic coward of a President. He needs to rally his base? – You are selfish and cruel. You have taken the entire world backwards. You are devils and liars and thieves. And you will ROTT. And WE WILL RISE.” If seeing the Barb Wire actress tweet about the WikiLeaks founder has left you puzzled, don’t be. Pamela has struck up a friendship with Julian and visited him at least six times at the Ecuadorean Embassy in 2017. The frequency of these visits left many wondering if there was a romance brewing between these two.

“Isn’t it funny, everywhere I go I’m on a romantic adventure,” she said when speaking to Piers Morgan, 53, in September 2017, per Page Six. When pressed about her relationship with Julian, Pamela said, “We are friendly, yes — very friendly. … I love Julian. He’s one of the most interesting people I have ever met. He’s very brave and there’s nothing sexier than courage.” However, when asked if they were romantic, she shot that down. “I wouldn’t call it romance, I already have romance in my life. Can one man do it all? … In love with Julian? I love him, but I have a romantic partner.”

And the USA ?

This toxic coward of a President

He needs to rally his base? –

You are selfish and cruel.

You have taken the entire world backwards. You are devils and liars and thieves.

And you will ROTT And

WE WILL RISE ✊ — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) April 11, 2019

British authorities arrested Julian in response to the U.S. requesting his extradition after a U.S. federal court unsealed an indictment that charged him with conspiring to publish classified U.S. documents, according to the Washington Post. The indictment accused Julian of helping Chelsea Manning break a password to the Defense Department’s computer network in 2010. Prosecutors alleged that this allowed Chelsea to log in with another username, but the Washington Post reports the indictment includes no evidence that the password-cracking effort actually worked.

Prosecutors also alleged that before the supposed hacking, Chelsea had given WikiLeaks hundreds of thousands of classified records. Chelsea was imprisoned for seven years for violations of the Espionage Act and other offenses until President Barack Obama commuted her sentence in 2017.

Since 2012, Julian has sought refuge within the Ecuadorian embassy as a bit to avoid sexual misconduct allegations in Sweden. Sweden dropped its sex crimes inquiry in May 2017 (Julian had always denied the allegations) but he still faces up a year in prison in England for jumping bail in 2012. Ecuador rescinded his 7-year asylum over “discourteous and aggressive behavior” and for violating the terms of his asylum.