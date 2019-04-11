Olivia Jade Partying Days Before Lori Loughlin Hit With More Charges – She’s Not Talking To Parents

Olivia Jade was spotted having fun with friends ‘days before’ her parents were charged with money laundering on April 9.

In the midst of the Operation Varsity Blues scandal, YouTuber Olivia Jade, 19, has been seeking refuge with boyfriend Jackson Guthy, 23, and living her life, which has reportedly including partying, too. Olivia was spotted “drinking, laughing, and staying out late,” according to an Us Weekly source. The partying reportedly happened “days before” parents Lori Loughlin, 54, and Mossimo Giannulli, 55, turned down a plea deal, but were then indicted with money laundering charges on April 9. Additionally, another source told the magazine that Olivia hasn’t been speaking to her parents and “is still very upset.”

After Olivia’s partying and her parents’ new indictment on April 9, a source close to Olivia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Olivia’s freaking out over the new charges. She’s terrified,” our source revealed. “She’s been upset and crying as things continue to get worse for the family.” Our source added, “Olivia is hoping her parents don’t try and fight the case and take it to trial where her mom could lose and be sent away for a long time.”

HollywoodLife received court documents from the case. According to prosecutors, Lori and Mossimo allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters [Olivia has an older sister, Isabella, 20] designated as recruits to the [University of Southern California] crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.” The bribes were allegedly made through Rick Singer’s charity. Fellow actress, Felicity Huffman, 56, pled guilty to her charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in the same week.

Prior to the college scandal, Olivia was attending the University of Southern California as a freshman. She also posted videos on her YouTube channel, in which she boasted nearly two million followers. Olivia’s last video was a month ago, before the drama with her parents began. Her last Instagram post was on Feb. 28. The case for Olivia’s parents is ongoing, and we’ll be sure to give an update as it continues.