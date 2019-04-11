Nipsey Hussle Memorial Live Stream: Watch As Rapper’s Family & Fans Bid Farewell

Thousands will gather to pay their last respects to Nipsey Hussle at his memorial at the Staples Center in L.A. For those who couldn’t make the ceremony, there is a live stream is available for fans who want to say good-bye.

Less than two weeks after he was fatally shot in southern Los Angeles, the family, friends, and fans of Nipsey Hussle, 33, will gather to pay their respects. The public memorial, held in downtown L.A.’s Staples Center, will take place at April 11, with the doors for the service opening at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET, with the services beginning two hours later. Tickets for the event went in a flash, and thousands are expected to pack the Staples Center for a heartfelt farewell to a respected rapper and beloved community member. For those not in LA or for those who couldn’t get a ticket, a live stream is available on a variety of platforms (h/t Deadline.) BET News will stream the event on its Facebook page, as will KTLA. NBC 4, ABC 7 and Fox 11 will also have live streams available on their respective websites, social media accounts, and apps.

A 25.5-mile funeral procession will take place through Inglewood, South Los Angeles, and Watts following the vent. After leaving the Staples Center, it will travel south to East 108th Street, west to La Brea Avenue and Manchester Boulevard, before heading north to the Marathon Clothing store where Nispey — – born Ermias Asghedom – was shot and killed on March 31. The procession will ultimately end at the funeral home in the Crenshaw district, per The OC Register.

Nipsey died after Eric Holder, 29, allegedly fired multiple shots into his head and torso. The shooting took place in the area of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, and the Los Angeles City Council is expected to change the name of the intersection in honor of the slain rapper. Marqueece Harris-Dawson, an LA Councilmember, said he would officially submit a motion to rename the intersection as “Nipsey Hussle Square,” according to CBS News. After Harris-Dawson announced the move, L.A. City Council President Herb Wesson tweeted his approval. “[Nipsy Hussle] created a legacy that will last long after his life on earth. Thanks to the leadership of [Harris-Dawson], Angelenos will remember the impact he made on so many whenever they drive through the intersection of Crenshaw and Slauson,” he wrote.

“He provided a glimmer of hope to those kids that you can be a business owner. You can be a successful rapper. You don’t have to go down this road of violence and gang life,” attorney Lauren Noriega told CBS Los Angeles. “It’s not something that he went around bragging and boasting about. These are things that he really believed in and so I think that all of that is coming to light and on a bigger scale people are realizing what a huge effect he had on his community.”