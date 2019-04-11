Lauren London Reveals Elaborate Tattoo Tribute To Her ‘Real Love’ Nipsey Hussle After Memorial — See Pic

Nipsey Hussle will be forever memorialized on girlfriend Lauren London after she revealed a new tattoo of the late rapper on her forearm.

Lauren London, 34, paid homage to her slain boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle, with a new tattoo that she revealed just shortly after her emotional tribute during his ‘Celebration of Life’ memorial on April 11. Soon after the mother of Nipsey’s 2-year-old son, Kross Asghedom, spoke to thousands of fans at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, she shared the touching tribute to Ermias [Nipsey’s real name]. Lauren took to her Instagram page and revealed the large tattoo on her forearm of Nipsey’s face with “God will rise” inked across the bottom. She captioned the photo: “Real Love Never Dies. When you see me, you will always see him #LoveYouHussle #TMC (The Marathon Continues).”

Lauren not only paid her respects to Nipsey at the memorial, she also shared a moving text message she wrote to him in January in the memorial’s program and at the very beginning of her tribute. “I’m in bed with you while you’re sleeping and i wanted to tell you something,” the note began, according to a photo of the program obtained by Twitter user, journalist and author Britni Danielle. She continued: “I want you to know i feel real Joy in my heart when I’m around you / I feel safe around you / Protected.”

The Grammy-nominated rapper tragically lost his life on March 31 at the age of 33 when he was shot and killed while standing outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles, CA. Lauren first broke her silence on his death three days later when she posted a picture of him on Instagram with the caption, “I am completely lost, I’ve lost my best friend, My sanctuary, My protector, My soul….I’m lost without you, We are lost without you babe I have no words.”

Nipsey and Lauren began dating in December 2013 and welcomed their son, Kross, in August 2016. Lauren also has a 9-year-old son, Kameron Carter, with rapper Lil Wayne. Nipsey shares daughter Emani, 7, with his ex, Tanisha Asghedom.