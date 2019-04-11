Kim Kardashian’s BFF Larsa Pippen Reveals Why ‘It Makes Sense’ For Kim To Become A Lawyer

Larsa Pippen told HL EXCLUSIVELY that she is absolutely here for Kim Kardashian’s goal of taking the bar exam in 2022!

Not only is Larsa Pippen, 44, excited for her bestie Kim Kardashian, 38, and totally supporting her dream of becoming a lawyer, she thinks it would be “great” to be represented by her. While at the official launch party for the boohooMAN x Quavo collection on Apr. 10 at The Sunset Room in Los Angeles, Larsa told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what she thinks about Kim studying for the bar exam. “I mean it’s in her pedigree,” she told us. “Her dad was a lawyer so, it just makes sense!” And when asked if she’d let Kim represent her, Larsa gushed, “I mean she has been representing me for a long time already, so yeah I think it would be great!”

We reported earlier how Kanye West, 41, is fully supporting Kim’s decision to become a lawyer. “Getting a law degree is not a new dream for Kim, it’s something she’s talked about over the years,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But until recently it was very abstract. It wasn’t until she started working prison reform that it became a real possibility in her mind. Kanye’s limitless love helped make this happen too. He believes in her so much, that absolutely helps her believe more in herself and her abilities.”

Kim opened up in an interview with Vogue and revealed that not only does she have plans to take the bar exam in 2022, but that she began a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm in the summer of 2018 to help her study law without a degree. “First year of law school you have to cover three subjects: criminal law, torts, and contracts,” she admitted. “To me, torts is the most confusing, contracts the most boring, and crim law I can do in my sleep. Took my first test, I got a 100. Super easy for me. The reading is what really gets me. It’s so time-consuming. The concepts I grasp in two seconds.”