La La Anthony Is Sexier Than Ever In Plunging Sequined Jumpsuit At Dwyane Wade’s Retirement Party

La La Anthony nailed the 70s theme at Dwyane Wade’s retirement party in NYC on April 10! The actress showed up to the star-studded bash in a plunging sequined jumpsuit and threw up double peace signs for the paparazzi.

La La Anthony, 39, nearly stole the show at Dwyane Wade‘s 70s-themed retirement party in New York City on April 10. The Power star sparkled in a plunging sequin jumpsuit that featured colors of green, pink, yellow, silver and blue. La La, who chucked up the deuces for paparazzi on the city streets, wore a bright blue headband that matched the belt on her bell bottom jumpsuit. She topped off her look with clean, white shoes.

The actress fully committed to the 70s theme with big hoop earrings, which fell through her voluminous curly hair. La La also wore bright pink eyeshadow to match her bright lip. Meanwhile, her husband, Carmelo Anthony didn’t dress for theme, despite being present to celebrate his best friend’s last NBA game, ever. Melo rocked a navy blue hat and a matching bomber jacket that he wore over a white hooded sweatshirt.

The big bash took place after Dwyane’s last game in Brooklyn, where the Miami Heat lost to the playoff bound Nets, 113-94. Dwyane’s longtime friends and fellow NBA stars from the class of 2003 — LeBron James and Chris Paul — were both courtside, along with Melo at the game. D-Wade’s wife, actress Gabrielle Union was courtside as well, where she stunned in a hat and a cheetah-print jacket. She posed for photos with the whole “banana boat” crew at the game.

La La Anthony is photographed on her way to Dwyane Wade’s 70s themed retirement party in New York City on Wednesday, April 11, 2019. (Photo credit: SplashNews)

After D-Wade’s emotional goodbye, where he was showered with water by his teammates in the post game, his closest friends and family headed to the star-studded party. LeBron and Chris were not present at the bash, as CP3 flew back to Houston to gear up for playoffs with the Rockets, and it’s unclear where LBJ headed. However, after Magic Johnson‘s surprise step-down from the Lakers on Tuesday, Bron is probably back in LA dealing with the future of his team.