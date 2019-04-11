Kristin Cavallari Says Jay Cutler Unclogged Her Milk Ducts By Sucking Her Breasts Really Hard

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler seem to be taking their marriage very seriously. In fact, during an upcoming episode of ‘Very Cavallari’, Kristin says Jay went to extreme lengths to unclog her milk ducts.

In a new clip from the upcoming mid-season premiere of her E! series, Very Cavallari, former Laguna Beach star Kristin Cavallari shares a funny story over a dinner gathering, when she recalls how her football-pro husband, Jay Cutler, once helped her when times got rough.“I had major clogged [milk] ducts,” the 32-year-old reality star says. “Jay had to get them out for me. … Sucking harder than he’s ever sucked,” she admits, as her friends are left stunned. But once in a confessional, Kristin says, “And you know what? Saved my life.”

Kristin, who shares three children with Jay: sons Jaxon Wyatt, 5 next month, and Camden Jack, 6½, as well as daughter Saylor James, 3, has never been one to shy away from spilling personal details about herself, but this is something we never thought we’d hear her talk about. Either way, the second half of Very Cavallari‘s current season looks like it’s going to be extremely entertaining. Not only do these future episodes include a possible proposal, but Kristin’s butt hangs out, someone tries freezing their eggs and Jay says he wants to “pump the brakes” — we just hope he’s not talking about his marriage to Kristin.

Oh yeah, and Kristin threatens to fire one of her employees, while a few others talk about throwing each other under the bus. So as we said, the next few episodes are going to be pretty interesting. Especially when Kristin starts talking about her clogged milk ducts.

Want to watch all the drama go down? Very Cavallari returns to E! on April 21 at 10 p.m.