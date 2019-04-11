Kourtney Kardashian ‘Shocked’ By Wendy Williams Defending Her After So ‘Many Hurtful’ Comments

Kourtney Kardashian certainly didn’t expect Wendy Williams to come to her defense, after people chided the ‘KUWTK’ star for letting her six-year-old daughter wear $365 shoes. But that doesn’t mean all has been forgiven.

Wendy Williams, 54, said she’s “sticking up” for Kourtney Kardashian, 39, on The Wendy Williams Show on April 10, a statement the Poosh founder never expected to hear. “Kourtney is shocked that Wendy Williams is taking her side, the whole family is shocked, they did not see this coming,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “They’ve all gotten so used to Wendy throwing shade, they just expect it from her now.” Wendy did a 180 by justifying Kourtney’s choice to let daughter Penelope Disick, 6, wear Gucci’s $365 Princetown leather slingback loafers to school, as revealed in a photo that Kim Kardashian, 38, posted on April 8.

The Kardashians are now hoping Wendy’s kind comments about Kourtney won’t be a one-time thing. “They would love it if Wendy’s turned over a new leaf after her treatment and is going to be on team Kardashian now, that would be very welcome,” our insider continues, as the talk show host is currently living in a sober house in Queens, New York. “As much as [the Kardashians] shut out the haters, anytime someone can come around and be positive about them they do like it, they’re human.”

But the Kardashians aren’t ready to call a truce with Wendy just yet. “As of now, there is still zero chance that Kourtney or anyone in the family would appear on Wendy’s show again,” our source reveals. “She’s just said too many hurtful things.” For a brief overview, Wendy called Kourtney’s family photo “inappropriate” in Dec. 2018, and also slammed Kim’s bikini photo as “pathetic” and “desperate” because it was meant to supposedly “distract” from Kanye West’s controversial comments in Oct. 2018. But the sisters may be willing to overlook these on-air disses. “You can never say never, if [Wendy] were to prove she really has changed and make a genuine apology, they might be open to it,” our source adds. “But as of now, the chances are zero that Kourtney or anyone from the family would be on Wendy’s show.”

There’s a reason the Kardashians are a recurring topic on Wendy’s talk show. “Wendy loves trashing the Kardashians because they put their entire lives on TV and social media which makes them an easy target for Wendy. Also, they are great for ratings because they are the family that everyone loves to diss,” another source, who’s close to the host, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. However, the source also claimed that Wendy once had a “loyalty to the Kardashians in the early years but somewhere along the way, they turned their back on her.”