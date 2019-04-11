Kourtney Kardashian Wears Skimpy Gold Bikini In Steamy Hot Tub Pic From Finland

Kourtney Kardashian braved the snow in a metallic bikini in a throwback photo, snapped on her early birthday trip to Finland with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is taking last-minute risks as a 30-something until she rings in a new decade on April 18. While vacationing in snowy Finland, the Poosh founder avoided the threat of hypothermia by taking a dip in the hot tub in Lisa Marie Fernandez’s string bikini made of gold PVC. The raven beauty shared the throwback photo to her Instagram on April 11, as seen here, and coyly captioned it, “Hei.” Kourtney had vacationed in the icy European country for an early 40th birthday celebration, where she stayed at the “newly finished executive suite cabins” in the luxurious Arctic TreeHouse Hotel, according to Studio Puisto Architects.

Kourtney had help in capturing that hot tub bikini photo. Scott Disick, 35, his 20-year-old girlfriend, Sofia Richie, and Scott and Kourt’s kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, reportedly tagged along for the trip across the pond, according to an eyewitness. In lieu of a bikini, Sofia bundled up in multiple jackets for her “North Pole” selfie that she posted to Instagram on April 8.

The countdown to Kourtney’s big 4-0 is an exciting one, and not just because of the birthday presents (the lifestyle blogger was already gifted a pinball machine from fellow mom friend Virginia Nazari). “Kourtney is in a great place and she’s not looking for love but if it happens then she’s open to the possibility of being in a relationship. Right now she’s just focused on her kids, working out, and the launch of Poosh. Kourtney looks and feels hotter than ever, so she’s feeling good about turning 40 and has no regrets,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Here’s to a new year, hopefully with even more bikini photos in frigid temperatures (Kourt also rocked a metallic pink bikini in Aspen, CO for a New Year’s Eve 2018 getaway).