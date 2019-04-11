See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Skimpy Gold Bikini In Steamy Hot Tub Pic From Finland

Kourtney Kardashian laughs and has fun on the beach with her friends in Mexico. Kourtney was seen in a bright yellow bikini, while splash around in the ocean. A friendly lifeguard came over to warn her that the ocean was too rough to swim in. Pictured: Ref: SPL5018339 240818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Portofino, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hot mom Kourtney Kardashian sizzles by the ocean in Italy. The KUWTK star is spotted with her children as they hop on a boat after grabbing some ice-cream in Portofino. She reveals her fit and toned figure in an itty bitty pink bikini. She is spotted laying out and later jumping into the ocean with oldest son Mason.Pictured: Kourtney KardashianBACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Portofino, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hot mom Kourtney Kardashian sizzles by the ocean in Italy. The KUWTK star is spotted with her children as they hop on a boat after grabbing some ice-cream in Portofino. She reveals her fit and toned figure in an itty bitty pink bikini. She is spotted laying out and later jumping into the ocean with oldest son Mason. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Portofino, ITALY - Kourtney Kardashian has fun at sea with her children as she continues her vacation in Portofino. While her mom Kris Jenner explores the little village with boytoy Corey Gamble, Kourtney takes her two oldest, Mason and Penelope, for some fun on the ocean. Kourtney showed off her curves in a barely-there beige bikini as they frolicked on a boat with friends. Kourtney and Mason showed off a bit as they jumped off the boat into the water. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 8 JULY 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Cucu / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Evening Writer

Kourtney Kardashian braved the snow in a metallic bikini in a throwback photo, snapped on her early birthday trip to Finland with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is taking last-minute risks as a 30-something until she rings in a new decade on April 18. While vacationing in snowy Finland, the Poosh founder avoided the threat of hypothermia by taking a dip in the hot tub in Lisa Marie Fernandez’s string bikini made of gold PVC. The raven beauty shared the throwback photo to her Instagram on April 11, as seen here, and coyly captioned it, “Hei.” Kourtney had vacationed in the icy European country for an early 40th birthday celebration, where she stayed at the “newly finished executive suite cabins” in the luxurious Arctic TreeHouse Hotel, according to Studio Puisto Architects.

Kourtney had help in capturing that hot tub bikini photo. Scott Disick, 35, his 20-year-old girlfriend, Sofia Richie, and Scott and Kourt’s kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, reportedly tagged along for the trip across the pond, according to an eyewitness. In lieu of a bikini, Sofia bundled up in multiple jackets for her “North Pole” selfie that she posted to Instagram on April 8.

The countdown to Kourtney’s big 4-0 is an exciting one, and not just because of the birthday presents (the lifestyle blogger was already gifted a pinball machine from fellow mom friend Virginia Nazari). “Kourtney is in a great place and she’s not looking for love but if it happens then she’s open to the possibility of being in a relationship. Right now she’s just focused on her kids, working out, and the launch of Poosh. Kourtney looks and feels hotter than ever, so she’s feeling good about turning 40 and has no regrets,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Here’s to a new year, hopefully with even more bikini photos in frigid temperatures (Kourt also rocked a metallic pink bikini in Aspen, CO for a New Year’s Eve 2018 getaway).