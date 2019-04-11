Khloe Kardashian: Why She’s Backed Off From Pressuring Tristan Thompson Into Becoming A Better Dad

Khloe Kardashian is focusing on being a good mom to baby True, rather than hoping that Tristan Thompson will make them a priority, we’ve learned exclusively.

Khloe Kardashian has given up on Tristan Thompson. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 34, doesn’t believe that her ex-boyfriend has interest in being a present father in their 11-month-old daughter, True Thompson‘s life. After Tristan decided to go to Canada instead of Calabasas after the last game of the NBA season, she realized she couldn’t waste anymore time on wishing things were different, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Khloe has backed off from putting any pressure on Tristan to be more involved in True’s life,” the source said. She has accepted the frustrating fact that he’s not going to make them a priority.” And while that makes her sad, the source added, “she’s leaving the issue alone for now.”

But, she’s totally fine with the arrangement right now. Tristan isn’t “pushing back” on Khloe’s custody suggestions, so she’s backing off from pressuring him into a response. “Khloe does not plan to make any demands of Tristan, as she doesn’t want or need anything from him right now,” the source revealed. “Instead, Khloe is focusing on being a happy, single mom. True is the greatest thing to ever happen to her! She’s practically given up on him.” Tristan wasn’t exactly helping his case by jetting off to Canada on April 8, instead of California to see his daughter.

As a source close told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, he went to Canada to see other family and friends, as he’s “focusing on himself” after a long season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. “He knows that Khloe is taking good care of his baby, so his top priority now that he has some free time is taking care of himself first,” the source said. He misses True, but he’s just too exhausted right now.

