Kevin Hunter ‘Shocked’ & ‘Sad’ About Wendy Williams Divorce — He Didn’t Think She’d Ever Leave Him

Kevin Hunter once believed that Wendy Williams would depend on him ‘forever,’ so he was more than blindsided when his wife of over two decades filed for divorce on April 10.

Wendy Williams, 56, not only surprised fans when she filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 22 years, Kevin Hunter, on April 10. “Kevin is rocked by this divorce. Despite all of his mistakes in life and their relationship, he has a lot of love for Wendy and is stunned that it is finally coming to an end,” a source close to the executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. But Kevin, 46, is experiencing more emotions than heartbreak.

“Kevin believed that Wendy would depend on him for everything forever so he did not think that she would ever have the courage to leave him,” our source adds. “He can not believe she went through with filing for divorce and had no idea this was coming, he is really shocked and sad too.” It truly was a shock when Wendy cited that “irreconcilable differences” between her and Kevin caused “the breakdown of the marriage” over a six-month period in divorce documents that HollywoodLife obtained. The talk show host had insisted anything but that was happening.

Wendy had long shot down rumors of marital problems, such as a 2017 report that claimed her husband had been engaged in a 10-year affair with massage therapist Sharina Hudson, 34. The television personality even insisted her wedding ring isn’t going “anywhere,” just one month prior to filing for divorce. “[Kevin’s] my best friend, he’s my lover. I know what you’ve been seeing, but hunty, let me show you who I fell in love with and who he fell in love with,” she said on the March 4 episode of The Wendy Williams Show. “I’m still very much in love with my husband, and anyone who’s been married, you know, marriages have ebbs and flows. Marriage isn’t easy…And [my wedding ring] ain’t going anywhere, not in this lifetime.” Wendy had rocked her wedding band since Nov. 30, 1997 until April 11, 2019, when she hosted Thursday’s episode of her talk show.

Wendy is now seeking to establish the “appropriate amount of child support” for her and Kevin’s 19-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr. She also requested the court to “equitably” divide her “marital property” with her now estranged husband. A personal representative for the small screen star provided the following statement to HollywoodLife: “Thank you to everyone for respecting the family’s privacy during this time. Kevin is supportive of Wendy and they are working through this process together. No additional comment will be provided at this time.”