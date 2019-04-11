Kim Kardashian: How Kanye West’s ‘Limitless’ Love Is Helping Her Become A Lawyer

Kim Kardashian has beauty — and brains. The reality star and make-up mogul is working on adding lawyer to her resume, and Kanye West is helping in a major way!

Kim Kardashian, 38, shocked her fans when she started getting active in social justice. She even took a trip to the White House to convince President Trump to free Alice Marie Johnson, an elderly grandmother who was serving a life sentence for a first time drug offense. Then she helped get a prison reform bill passed into law. And now she’s set her sights on passing the 2022 bar exam and becoming a lawyer. A family friend of the ambitious beauty tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kanye West‘s unshakable adoration for her has helped to give her the confidence to go after her goal.

“Getting a law degree is not a new dream for Kim, it’s something she’s talked about over the years,” says our source. “But until recently it was very abstract. It wasn’t until she started working prison reform that it became a real possibility in her mind. Kanye’s limitless love helped make this happen too. He believes in her so much, that absolutely helps her believe more in herself and her abilities.” As previously reported, Kanye has even encouraged Kim to run for president — it doesn’t get much more supportive than that!

When Kim announced her legal ambitions she revealed that instead of doing an undergraduate degree followed by law school she’s doing an apprenticeship with a San Fransisco law firm. But if you think she’s not putting in work, think again, says our source. “Even though Kim is going the non-traditional route and is doing an apprenticeship that doesn’t mean she isn’t studying course material and doing assignments, she’s very much a student of law right now and she loves it.”

So can we expect Kim to star her own law firm in a few years? Two sources close to the mom of three say no. “This isn’t about her wanting to go out and start a law practice, it is about her wanting to be able to take advantage of the unique position she is in to help people that have been unjustly locked up and wanting to do the best job she can for them,” says the family friend.

And a second source close to the famous family agrees, telling HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Kim is taking classes to learn more about law and how everything works. Whether its her empire, her businesses or using her knowledge to help in criminal reform, those are the major reasons she is tackling law.

“Plus it makes her feel closer to her Dad. Its something special to her because she knows it would have been special to him. It takes her away from her normal life and day to day happenings of being a celebrity that she normally has to deal with. And since she has the means to do stuff like this with her notoriety she is going to take the bull by the horns and really pursue things that interest her and make her a more complete person. She feels this is one more puzzle piece into the person she wants to become, she is always striving to be better.” Impressive!