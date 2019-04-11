Justin Bieber: Instagram Suggests He Follow Ex-Girlfriend Selena Gomez & Fans Freak

Awkward! Selena Gomez’s account came up on Justin Bieber’s Instagram as a person who the social media app suggested he should follow.

Justin Bieber posted a screengrab to his Instagram story, calling out an account for posting fake stories about him. He wrote, “Please if you are following me please report them as bullying because they are! Making up lies and saying aweful [SIC] hurtful things.” However, the screenshot also captured a suggested friend for Justin that’s relatable to anyone who has seen their ex pop up as a suggested follow on the social media site. That’s right, Selena Gomez was one of three people Instagram recommended following, including Gigi Hadid and Camila Cabello.

But before you start thinking that Selena’s name came up because Justin has been longingly searching for Selena, there are so many reasons why Instagram could be suggesting her. These other reasons include the fact that he and Selena have mutual friends and followers, that Justin perhaps still has her phone contact (and that he’s shared his phone contacts with Instagram), or a person that Justin follows also following Selena. Still though, it’s got to sting a little to see your ex pop up.

We reported earlier how Justin penned the sweetest poem for his wife Hailey Baldwin on Instagram. Sharing a black and white photo of her, Justin wrote, “Sunlight falls into the Abyss / Just like i fall into your lips / Waves crash onto the shore / My love for you grows more and more / Sound of the crickets a true meditation / I think about you, Gods [SIC] greatest creation. / As i fall into this blissful state / I ponder on how you’re my one true / SOULMATE.”

Justin previously called out a fan for claiming in a comment on Mar. 25 that the singer wasn’t in love with Hailey, and that he was only with her to get back at at Selena. “A logical person doesn’t talk or think this way,” Justin replied in a comment. “U should be ashamed of yourself really. I absolutely loved and love Selena. She will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals [sic] in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period.”