Joe Duggar & Wife Kendra Expecting Second Child Nearly A Year After Welcoming First Son

Congratulations to Joe and Kendra Duggar! The married couple announced that they’re expecting another child on the way, after welcoming baby Garrett into the world 10 months ago!

Counting On reality television stars 24-year-old Joe and Kendra Duggar, 20, revealed they’re adding another baby into their growing family! “We are ready to double the fun at our house,” the married couple told Us Weekly. “Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined. We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!”

This timeline makes sense, since HollywoodLife heard EXCLUSIVELY from a source close to the couple back in Sept. 2018 that Joe and Kendra wanted to have more kids soon! “Garrett has also brought Kendra and Joseph even closer, and they both can’t wait to have another baby, although they’ve decided to wait at least another six months before trying again,” our source said. Kendra gave birth to baby Garrett back on June 8, 2018 – which means that the couple got pregnant less than a year after Kendra delivered her firstborn!

Joe and Kendra got married in Sept. 2017 and documented Kendra’s birth experience on their reality television show Counting On. The young mom was in labor for 13 hours for her first child, and Joe said in the episode that he had a difficult time seeing his wife in pain. Hopefully, Kendra’s second birth is less painful – and quicker – than her first one, and we can’t wait to see the next little addition to the ever-growing Duggar clan! We hope to see all of this play out on Counting On in the future – congrats again to the happy couple on their announcement!