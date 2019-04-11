‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: Amelia & Link Grow Closer After They Reunite With Derek’s Sisters

While in New York with Link to perform a surgery on an 18-year-old boy named Jonah, Amelia ran into her terrible sister, Nancy, and regretfully agreed to have dinner at her house.

The April 11 episode of Grey’s Anatomy turned into a full-fledged family reunion, when Amelia agreed to have dinner at her awful sister, Nancy Shepherd’s (Matilda‘s Embeth Davitz), house. And once she arrived, she got ambushed by her other sister, Kathleen (Angel‘s Amy Acker), as well as her mother, Carolyn (Tyne Daly), so things went from bad to worse super quickly. Oh, and did we mention that Amelia pretended Link was Owen and that they were still married? Yeah, that happened, too. Anyway, Link went along with Amelia’s charade and went to bat for her when her sisters kept putting her down, and they probably would have gotten away with the whole thing if Amelia’s mom, who already met the real Owen Hunt in Season 5, hadn’t shown up.

After realizing Amelia had lied to them, Nancy told her, “Fake Owen” might just be “the most demented thing you’ve ever done.” And after that crude insult, Amelia stood up and tried defending herself, but Link only made things worse when he accidentally mentioned Betty and Leo. In turn, Amelia and Link quickly left Nancy’s house. Amelia also ended her non-relationship with Link, since he know probably knew too much about her for their romance to remain uncomplicated.

But before Amelia and Link headed back to Seattle, Carolyn went looking for Amelia at the hospital and asked if they could talk. And it was during their chat that Carolyn revealed how sorry she was for pushing Amelia away after her Amelia’s father’s death. “If you don’t think you’re worthy of love, you’re wrong,” Amelia’s Mom told her, “and that’s on me.”

Afterwards, Amelia apologized to Link with some of his favorite donuts and said, “You are more than a human blue light, though you’re very, very good at blue-lighting.” So what does this mean for Amelia and Link moving forward? Well, it doesn’t sound like they’re “broken up” anymore. Could this be the start of another longterm romance for Amelia? We can only hope!

Side note: Can we say how awesome it would have been if Derek’s fourth sister, Liz (Neve Campbell), also made an appearance in this episode? Talk about a missed opportunity!

