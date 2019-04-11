‘Game Of Thrones’: My Theory On How Arya Will Kill Cersei & Why She’s Running For Her Life

Arya Stark doesn’t get scared but she was terrified in the opening moments of the ‘GoT’ season 8 trailer. I have a theory about why she’s running away and my prediction is that this is all going down after she kills Cersei.

I have been thinking about the final season of Game of Thrones for nearly 2 years. When the season 8 trailer was released, I was alarmed to see Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) running scared. After watching the trailer about 15 times and attempting to figuring out what may or may not happen, I’ve come up with an idea about who Arya is running from. My guess? The Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson). My theory stems from Arya’s kill list. Arya’s kill list is the collection of people she wants dead. The people on her list include Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Walder Frey (David Bradley), Meryn Trant (Ian Beattie), Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance), The Red Woman (Carice Van Houten), Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer), Thoros of Myr (Paul Kaye), Ilyn Payne (Wilko Johnson), and The Mountain. A number of those people have been marked off, whether it by Arya’s hand or someone else’s. There’s one person who has always been at the top of Arya’s list and that’s Cersei. Arya wants to kill Cersei for having a hand in getting her father, Ned (Sean Bean), beheaded.

Fans, including myself, have been waiting and hoping that Arya will be the one to kill Cersei. I think it will happen in the final season. I believe that Arya will mark Cersei’s name off her kill list and fulfill the valonqar prophecy from George R.R. Martin’s A Feast for Crows at the same time. The valonqar prophecy was bestowed upon Cersei by fortune teller Maggy the Frog when she was young. When Cersei asked about her future children, Maggy told her: “Gold shall be their crowns and gold their shrouds. And when your tears have drowned you, the valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you.” Valonqar in High Valyrian means “little brother.” Many fans believe that Jaime Lannister will be the one to kill Cersei. Going off a popular fan theory, I do think Arya will use Jaime’s face to kill Cersei.

The Battle of Winterfell is one of the 6 episodes of the final season. Many characters will likely die in that episode as they fight Night King and his undead army. I believe Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) will die in battle and Arya will take his face so she can go to King’s Landing to kill Cersei. Arya, using Jaime’s face, will strangle Cersei, who will try and fight back. She’ll scratch off Jaime’s face to reveal Arya underneath. That will explain the cuts on Arya’s face as she’s running. Cersei will literally be clawing at anything to try and save herself. Arya’s face will be the last thing Cersei sees before she dies. Cersei will know it was Arya.

This leads me to the second part of my theory. After Arya kills Cersei, The Mountain will come into play. The Mountain rarely leaves Cersei’s side and he’ll walk in to see Arya standing over Cersei’s dead body. Arya will try to fight him, but she’ll realize he can’t be killed so easily. That’s when she’ll start running. The Mountain is a monster and can literally crush her skull just like he did with Oberyn Martell. That’s what we’re seeing in the trailer. In my dream world, Arya will run into The Hound (Rory McCann) and this will kick off Cleganebowl, the long-awaited fight between Sandor “The Hound” Clegane and Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane. With this show, anything is possible. Game of Thrones season 8 premieres April 14 at 9 p.m. on HBO.