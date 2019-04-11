Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Hold Hands While Rocking Sparkly Outfits For His Retirement Party

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade dressed to the nines to celebrate his final NBA game of his career! The power couple wore glittery looks while showing off some PDA at his retirement bash.

Dwyane Wade celebrated in style after he played his last ever NBA game. The Miami Heat player, 37, held hands with his wife Gabrielle Union as he showed up to his retirement party following his final basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets on April 10. The game, which ended with a 94-113 loss to Brooklyn, saw Dwyane wrap up his career with a triple-double, 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

But the real fun came after the teams went home. The power couple turned heads while arriving at the disco-themed bash in New York in equally glittery ensembles. Dwyane looked dapper in a gold sequin suit jacket over a black t-shirt and wide-leg pants. He finished off his look with a gold watch and sparkly shoes. Gabrielle, 46, was glowing beside him in a studded white ensemble under a feathered jacket. She paired her outfit with large hoop earrings, a silver clutch, and platform heels.

It’s not surprising that the pair got their PDA on during the night out. The day before, Dwyane played his last home game in Miami which ended up being a family affair. The Bring It On star could be seen cheering her husband on from the sidelines while their 5-month-old daughter Kaavia sat on her lap. The Miami Heat ended up beating the Philadelphia 76ers 122-99, and Dwyane celebrated by kissing Gabrielle as she held their baby girl.

Dwyane spent the majority of his career with the Miami Heat. He was drafted by the team in 2003 and stayed for over a decade until 2016. He then went on to have brief stints with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers before returning to Miami.