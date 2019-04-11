Farrah Abraham Rocks Thong Bikini At The Beach 5 Days After Plumping Up Her Butt With Injections

Just days after getting her butt injections, Farrah Abraham was already ready to frolic on the beach. The MTV star was looking hotter than ever in a thong bikini.

Farrah Abraham just proved that her butt injections were absolutely worth it. The Teen Mom alum, 27, flaunted her plumped-up behind during a beach trip with her bestie Carissa Rossi during a fabulous getaway to Tulum, Mexico on April 10. Farrah frolicked on the beach in a hot pink, thong bikini that showed off her flawless body, and it’s official: this woman’s never looked better! Farrah didn’t care that the cameras were watching when she galavanted in the sea and surf with Carissa — and some seriously handsome guys who liked what she’s working with. You can see the new pics below.

Honestly, what a legend. She looked like she was having a blast as she goofed around with Carissa, doing silly yoga poses and sipping on daiquiris. It’s impressive that Farrah was already on the beach, considering she just went through a medical procedure a few days before. Farrah’s completely candid with her fans, and invited them into the doctor’s office when she got butt injections on April 5. She was all smiles during the procedure, which she underwent to lift her butt and give it a more toned appearance. She was only wearing a nude-colored thong while the doctor did her work. She’s handled much worse. She’s videoed her boob job and vaginal rejuvenation surgeries. She’s clearly not afraid to go under the knife!

It’s not as if Farrah was insecure before her butt injections. She loves wearing swimsuits, and for good reason. She has a bangin’ body! HollywoodLife recently showed you EXCLUSIVE pics of one of Farrah’s swim shoots. She rocked a leopard one-piece suit with a fun leopard print, which is part of her upcoming swim line with UK-based fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing. So cute!

In March, The Ex on the Beach star was spotted shooting another ad for her PrettyLittleThing line, this time wearing a green, thong bikini, a yellow, frilly top, and oversized glasses. What a look!