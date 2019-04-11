Elizabeth Hurley, 53, Shows Off Her Incredible Body In Leopard Print Bikini While Napping

Another day, another flawless bikini pic from Elizabeth Hurley. This time the ageless beauty snuggled up in bed with her perfect curves on full display in leopard print swimwear.

Elizabeth Hurley, 53, has been enjoying a luxury vacation in India, and fortunately for fans of her flawless figure, she’s been sharing plenty of sexy snaps. In her latest Instagram pic (which was posted on April 11) The Royals actress lounges in bed, her head on a pillow and her eyes closed. The only thing holding up her ample assets is a tiny triangle bikini top. The leopard print bikini, which features a gold ring in the center of the top, is from her own self-named swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

The British beauty has been staying for several weeks at an elite Ayurvedic wellness retreat in the the Himalayas called Ananda. Specializing in the ancient Indian healing discipline of Ayurveda, the spa draws guests for detox programs, yoga, and mediation. With all inclusive rates starting at over $700 per night the experience is not cheap. But, if the Ayurvedic regime is the secret to Liz’s everlasting youth, it may just be worth it.

Although the Austin Powers star has never openly talked about Ayurveda, we do know some of her other health and beauty secrets. As we previously reported Elizabeth is a big believer in eating organic products and she even grows a lot of her own food. “Liz grows a lot of her own produce, and what she doesn’t grow herself she likes to purchase from local farmers markets, as she’s big into fresh, locally sourced food,” a source close to Liz told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“To keep her stomach washboard flat, Liz steers clear of cheese, chips, candy, bread, pasta, and anything fried, and she’s also careful about how much fruit she eats and how many fizzy drinks she consumes, because they can lead to bloating. If Liz is preparing for a big photoshoot, for the three days leading up to it, she’ll eat a diet of brown rice, vegetables, fish and steak, and drink nothing but green tea and water.” Talk about dedication!