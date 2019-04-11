Diddy Shows His Daughter, Chance, 12, How To Dance In Precious Father/Daughter Moment

In a sweet video, Diddy spent some quality time with 12-year-old daughter Chance by having a dance lesson together.

What an adorable video! Rapper and record executive Sean “Diddy” Combs, 49, shared a special moment on Instagram of him teaching daughter Chance Combs, 12, how to dance! “Teaching my daughter [Chance Combs] how to stay in that pocket and get in the groove,” the father shared with a red heart emoji on April 10. In the video, he twirled his daughter around and held her. The two also looked into the mirror as Diddy instructed his daughter how to do a dance move. Diddy hugged and kissed his daughter toward the end of the video.

A fan agreed and commented, “Nothing better and more beautiful to see daddy and daughter time.” Diddy tagged his daughter in the post, and she is growing her own social media presence herself! The young teen has nearly 67,000 followers, and her account is “managed” by her mom, Sarah Chapman. Chance had posted a pic on March 27 of her at Diana Ross’ 75th birthday party, dressed in a red dress, jean jacket, and silver high heels with sisters D’lila, 12, and Jessie, 12. Chance’s mom posted the pic on her Instagram, as well.

Sarah captioned her pic, “What an iconic night to remember,” she said. “D’lila, Chance, and Jessie sharing the stage with theee legendary Diana Ross on her birthday! I’m so proud of all of you! Gave me butterflies too! Wonderful memories you’re creating together! #StopInTheNameOfLove.” On Chance’s post of the memorable night, she similarly captioned it “A night to remember!”

Diddy has six children: Quincy, 27, Justin, 25, Christian, 21, D’Lila, Jessie, and Chance. We’re so thrilled to see Diddy spending such quality time with his daughter, and even happier that he’s sharing the special moment with all of us to see.