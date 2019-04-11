‘The Bachelorette’: Colton & Cassie Reveal How They Really Feel About Hannah B. Starring On Season 15

Even though Hannah Brown is technically Colton Underwood’s ex, he and current girlfriend Cassie Randolph are supportive of the former pageant contestant as she continues to find love!

Former The Bachelor Colton Underwood, 27, and his girlfriend Cassie Randolph, 23, stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show with guest co-host (and Bachelor Nation super fan!) actress Mila Kunis, 35. The couple spilled the tea on what they really think of Hannah Brown, 24, as the upcoming lead of The Bachelorette. “I think it’s gonna be a fantastic season,” Colton said. “She’s unapologetically herself. She has no filter and that makes for good TV and falling in love. I’m very excited!”

Colton knows a thing or two about being “unapologetically” himself on reality television! The former football player infamously jumped a fence after Cassie left the show, following his heart by searching for her and “ending” the show. The two reconciled after Colton broke up with the other remaining two women, Tayshia Adams, 28, and Hannah Godwin, 24. Colton followed an untraditional route for the ending of the show, but to him, being with Cassie was more important than getting engaged on the show’s timeframe.

“It’s gonna be fun to watch,” Cassie added. “I’m so excited to watch her, I think she’s gonna be great!” Cassie appeared to have moved past the drama that surrounded her BFF Caelynn Miller-Keyes, 23, and Hannah, who both also competed for Colton’s love. Caelynn and Hannah knew each other prior to the reality show due to competing for the Miss USA title together in 2018. While the reason for their drama was unknown, Caelynn and Hannah apologized to one another while on the show, and seem to be on good terms now. It’s great that Cassie can be supportive of Hannah now, as well.

Mila also said that her husband, former That ’70s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher, 41, selected Cassie in the first episode for his bracket to win the season. We wonder who Mila and Ashton will root for on Hannah’s season – but we know that for now, we can’t wait to watch!