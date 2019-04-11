Coachella Weekend 1 2019: Who’s Performing?

The 1st weekend of Coachella is almost upon us and we’re keeping you in the loop on who’s performing on weekend one, & when!

Its that time! The first weekend of Coachella is about to kick off and the lineup is E-P-I-C this year. Ariana Grande is continuing her all-star year with an appearance at the fest, and she joins some other very notable A-listers on the bill! Kacey Musgraves will be representing country music at the festival, and we’re even set to see some K-pop action from Blackpink. Plus, Childish Gambino (AKA Donald Glover) will be hitting the stage.

Moving down the lineup, there’s a ton buzzed about newcomers taking the stage as well. Tierra Whack is set to slay and the always soulful Maggie Rogers will be performing this year. Rock music lovers will be glad to see Weezer on the bill, as well as Beach Fossils and ARIZONA. More not-to-be-missed acts include Anderson .Paak, Juice WRLD, Kid Cudi, Christine and the Queens, Sheck Wes, Pusha T, and 2019 Grammy-winner H.E.R. Unfortunately, festival-goers attending weekend one will not be able to witness Kanye West’s Sunday Service, which will be taking place on one day only: Easter Sunday. Before stepping foot onto the festival grounds (or gearing up for the livestream) catch the full lineup below!

Day one: (4/12)

Childish Gambino

Janelle Monae

The 1975

Dj Snake

Diplo

Rufus Du Soul

BlackPink

Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals

Kacey Musgraves

JuiceWRLD

Ella Mai

Los Tucanes de Tijuana

Fisher

Jaden Smith

Nina Kraviz

Rosalia

Gorgon City

Mon Laferte

Khruangbin

Kayzo

DVSN

King Princess

Chris Lake

Jauz

The Interrupters

Hot Since ’82

Charlotte Gainsbourg

Sophie

Nicole Moudaber

Tierra Whack

Polo and Pan

Beach Fossils

Yellow Daze

The Frights

Nora en Pure

Eve’s Tumor

SG Lewis

Kero Kero Bonito

Jpegmafia

Calypso Rose

Nic Fanciulli

Kolsch

Camelphat

Let’s Eat Grandma

Anna Lunoe

Amelie Lens

Hurray for the Riff Raff

Walker and Royce

Turnstile

Ratboy

88Glam

Ross From Friends

Lauren Lane

Still Woozy

Bakar

Blond:ish

Tomasa del Real

Las Robertas

Dave P

Day two: (4/13)

Tame Impala

Kid Cudi

Weezer

Aphex Twin

J Balvin

Billie Eilish

Bassnectar

Four Tet

Christine and the Queens

Wiz Khalifa

Mac DeMarco

Bazzi

Maggie Rogers

Check Wes

Gryffin

Bob Moses

Virgil Abloh

Tale of Us

Mr. Eazi

Sabrina Claudio

Ty Segall and White Fence

Deep Dish

Smino

FKJ

Sir

Idris Elba

Parcels

Jain

Soulection

Turnover

Sales

Stephan Bodzin

Clozee

Arizona

Murda Beatz

Jambinai

Ame

Chon

Little Simz

Adriatique

Lee Burridge

The Garden

Agoria

Hop Along

Shame

Superorganism

Serpentwithfeet

Ookay

Steady Holiday

Javiera Mena

The Messthetics

The Red Pears

Heidi Lawden

Day three: (4/13)