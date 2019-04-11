Coachella Weekend 1 2019: Who’s Performing?
The 1st weekend of Coachella is almost upon us and we’re keeping you in the loop on who’s performing on weekend one, & when!
Its that time! The first weekend of Coachella is about to kick off and the lineup is E-P-I-C this year. Ariana Grande is continuing her all-star year with an appearance at the fest, and she joins some other very notable A-listers on the bill! Kacey Musgraves will be representing country music at the festival, and we’re even set to see some K-pop action from Blackpink. Plus, Childish Gambino (AKA Donald Glover) will be hitting the stage.
Moving down the lineup, there’s a ton buzzed about newcomers taking the stage as well. Tierra Whack is set to slay and the always soulful Maggie Rogers will be performing this year. Rock music lovers will be glad to see Weezer on the bill, as well as Beach Fossils and ARIZONA. More not-to-be-missed acts include Anderson .Paak, Juice WRLD, Kid Cudi, Christine and the Queens, Sheck Wes, Pusha T, and 2019 Grammy-winner H.E.R. Unfortunately, festival-goers attending weekend one will not be able to witness Kanye West’s Sunday Service, which will be taking place on one day only: Easter Sunday. Before stepping foot onto the festival grounds (or gearing up for the livestream) catch the full lineup below!
Day one: (4/12)
- Childish Gambino
- Janelle Monae
- The 1975
- Dj Snake
- Diplo
- Rufus Du Soul
- BlackPink
- Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals
- Kacey Musgraves
- JuiceWRLD
- Ella Mai
- Los Tucanes de Tijuana
- Fisher
- Jaden Smith
- Nina Kraviz
- Rosalia
- Gorgon City
- Mon Laferte
- Khruangbin
- Kayzo
- DVSN
- King Princess
- Chris Lake
- Jauz
- The Interrupters
- Hot Since ’82
- Charlotte Gainsbourg
- Sophie
- Nicole Moudaber
- Tierra Whack
- Polo and Pan
- Beach Fossils
- Yellow Daze
- The Frights
- Nora en Pure
- Eve’s Tumor
- SG Lewis
- Kero Kero Bonito
- Jpegmafia
- Calypso Rose
- Nic Fanciulli
- Kolsch
- Camelphat
- Let’s Eat Grandma
- Anna Lunoe
- Amelie Lens
- Hurray for the Riff Raff
- Walker and Royce
- Turnstile
- Ratboy
- 88Glam
- Ross From Friends
- Lauren Lane
- Still Woozy
- Bakar
- Blond:ish
- Tomasa del Real
- Las Robertas
- Dave P
Day two: (4/13)
- Tame Impala
- Kid Cudi
- Weezer
- Aphex Twin
- J Balvin
- Billie Eilish
- Bassnectar
- Four Tet
- Christine and the Queens
- Wiz Khalifa
- Mac DeMarco
- Bazzi
- Maggie Rogers
- Check Wes
- Gryffin
- Bob Moses
- Virgil Abloh
- Tale of Us
- Mr. Eazi
- Sabrina Claudio
- Ty Segall and White Fence
- Deep Dish
- Smino
- FKJ
- Sir
- Idris Elba
- Parcels
- Jain
- Soulection
- Turnover
- Sales
- Stephan Bodzin
- Clozee
- Arizona
- Murda Beatz
- Jambinai
- Ame
- Chon
- Little Simz
- Adriatique
- Lee Burridge
- The Garden
- Agoria
- Hop Along
- Shame
- Superorganism
- Serpentwithfeet
- Ookay
- Steady Holiday
- Javiera Mena
- The Messthetics
- The Red Pears
- Heidi Lawden
Day three: (4/13)
- Ariana Grande
- Khalid
- Zedd
- Gesaffelstein
- Bad Bunny
- Dillon Francis
- Chvrches
- YG
- Cirez D
- Playboi Carti
- H.E.R.
- Blood Orange
- Pusha T
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra
- Kaytranada
- Gucci Gang
- Jon Hopkins
- Sofi Tukker
- Burna Boy
- Lizzo
- Dermot Kennedy
- SOBxRBE
- Clairo
- Nghtmre
- Perfume
- Boy Pablo
- Guy Gerber
- Hyukoh
- Emily King
- Dennis Lloyd
- Alice Merton
- Shallou
- 070 Shake
- Soccer Mommy
- Rico Nasty
- Cola Boyy
- Wallows
- Mansionair
- Nocturnal Sunshine
- Dusky
- Yotto
- Patrice Baumel
- Easy Life
- Jan Blomqvist
- U.S. Girls
- Iceage
- Men I Trust
- Charlotte de Witte
- Social House
- Ocho Ojos
- Razorbumps
- Tara Brooks