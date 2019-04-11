Trina and her new boyfriend Von are getting serious. She opens up in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘Braxton Family Values’ and reveals Von wants to take the next step and meet her ex.

Trina Braxton, 44, sits down for lunch with sister Towanda Braxton, 45, and mom Evelyn Braxton, 71, to talk about what’s new in her life in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 11 episode of Braxton Family Values. Trina admits that she had lunch with new boyfriend Von Scales’s ex-wife recently. “We are a blended family,” Trina happily says. “I’m going to St. Louis and I’m going to meet his mom and his aunties.”

Things are heating up between Trina and Von. “I found a prince,” Trina gushes. “He actually wants to meet Gabe [Solis].” Gabe is Trina’s ex-husband. They were married from 2003 to 2015. When Towanda asks why Von wants to meet Gabe, Trina says, “Well, because he wants to meet the man who raised Eric and Caleb. He respects Gabe because he said that it takes a lot for a man to take on the responsibility of someone else’s children.” Eric and Caleb are Trina’s two sons from a previous relationship.

Towanda is excited for her sister and thinks Trina and Von’s future looks very bright. “They’re really getting serious,” Towanda says. “I think wedding bells might be coming soon.” Trina and Von actually got engaged in March 2019 so Towanda was right on the money about that.

Unfortunately, Gabe died suddenly in Dec. 2018 after a tragic battle with cancer. He was just 43 years old. Gabe appeared on Braxton Family Values over the years. Even though they split up, Gabe and Trina remained close. The season 6 Braxton Family Values shows Trina finding out the heartbreaking news about Gabe. Braxton Family Values season 6 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.