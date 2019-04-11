Beyoncé & JAY-Z Discreetly Attend Nipsey Hussle’s ‘Celebration Of Life’ Memorial

Beyoncé and JAY-Z paid their respects at Nipsey Hussle’s memorial service, but didn’t attract attention to themselves. The power couple was seated right in the middle of the 21,000 mourners at Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

Dressed in all black and sandwiched in between 21,000 grievers, Beyoncé, 37, and JAY-Z, 49, were inconspicuous attendees at Nipsey Hussle’s “Celebration Of Life” memorial in Los Angeles on April 11. In this screengrab taken from within Los Angeles’ Staples Center, Beyoncé partially blocks her face in a round brim hat, while her husband wears a formal suit to watch speakers like Snoop Dogg, Lauren London (Nipsey’s girlfriend), Angelique Smith and Dawit Asghedom (Nipsey’s parents) deliver heartbreaking but empowering tributes. Although Beyoncé and JAY-Z are among the biggest names in the music industry, Stevie Wonder and Jhené Aiko were instead listed as performers.

JAY-Z did contribute a letter that was published inside the memorial’s programs, however. “‘Top of the top,’ this is how Nip always greeted me in the morning as if he was reminding me that he was steadfastly holding on to the top of the top of his own life string and destiny,” JAY-Z wrote in his personal message, following a quote from professor Dr. Howard Thurman. The rapper and record executive continued, “So, Top of the top – Nip. The world just got to see a flash of your brilliance. You were a curious soul who was evolving at a speed that was truly inspiring. The seeds you have planted are already bearing fruit. The outpouring of admiration is testimony to the love and respect you’ve farmed. Sleep well King, The Marathon continues as a line of energy for all of us to consider.”

JAY-Z also included three photos he had snapped with the Grammy-nominated rapper in his written tribute. JAY-Z first reached out to Nipsey in 2013, when he purchased 100 copies of Nipsey’s Crenshaw mixtape for $10,000 ($100 per disc). The “Empire State Of Mind” rapper, along with Beyoncé, weren’t the only celebrities to attend Nipsey’s service. Russell Westbrook, Cassie, Meek Mill, Big Sean and G-Eazy were also spotted at the event to remember their lost friend and fellow leader in the music industry, who passed away after being shot outside his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31. The slain rapper, was 33, leaves behind two children: his son Kross, 2, whom he shared with Lauren, and his daughter Emani, 7, whom he shared with Tanisha Asghedom.