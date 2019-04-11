Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus have gone their separate ways yet again, a surprising new report claims. But despite their split, ‘They will always have love for each other’.

After briefly reuniting, following Ben Affleck‘s stint in rehab last year, the actor and his on-again/off-again girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, have split again, according to PEOPLE. And this time around, a huge factor in their decision to break up was because of distance. “She has a kid and an ex-husband and a job in New York and Ben has his family and a job in L.A. and while they love and respect each other they just realized it wasn’t going to work,” a source told the news outlet. “They really gave it another solid try.” But despite their split, “They will always have love for each other.”

This is now the second time Ben, 46, and Lindsay, 38, have broken up. They were first romantically linked after grabbing dinner together in July 2017, and they split just before the actor entered rehab on Aug. 22, 2018. But Ben and Lindsay had been spotted together several times in recent months after rekindling their romance in Jan. 2019. They even attended the New York City premiere of his new Netflix film, Triple Frontier, in early March, when they were seen leaving the event side-by-side. And the last time they were seen in public, as a couple, was sometime later in March, when they grabbed some food together.

Sadly, the fact that they live in different cities just put a damper on their romance. Ben currently lives in Los Angeles, near his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their children: Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7. Meanwhile, Lindsay lives in New York City, where she shares custody of her daughter with ex-husband Kevin Miller and works as a producer on Saturday Night Live.

