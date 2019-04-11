Ariel Winter Confesses She’s Lost Weight & Feels ‘Better’ After Finding The Right Combo Of ‘Medicine’

Ariel Winter’s recent weight loss was actually a side effect from switching medication, which the ‘Modern Family’ star detailed in a lengthy Q&A. But Ariel actually wants to gain a ‘few pounds of muscle.’

Fans and headlines have pointed out Ariel Winter’s weight loss since late 2018, and the 21-year-old actress finally answered the question, “Why so thin?” The Modern Family star, who was conducting an Instagram Q&A, replied to the curious fan with a mini essay on April 10. “For years I had been on anti-depressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did. It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but never felt that way. I had accepted it and moved on. I stayed on these medications for so long because the process is really long and difficult. I wasn’t ready to go through it again so I just accepted feeling eh instead of trying to find something to actually feel better,” she began. Ariel then revealed what her turning point was.

“Last year I decided I was sick of feeling wh [sic] (had nothing to do with weight), so I started the process again and was able to find a great combination of medication that works for me,” Ariel confessed. “The change in medication instantly made me drop all of the weight I couldn’t lose before by just giving me back a metabolism. That was very unexpected.” However, the sitcom star clarified that she actually wants to gain more weight! “While I feel better mentally with the change, it’s nice to work out and have your body actually respond, but I want to gain a few pounds of muscle and get healthier. Also I want my butt back,” she concluded.

Ariel is regularly photographed hitting the gym, and so this was the first time the actress attributed most of her weight loss to new medication. The actress prioritizes her mental health, as she also admitted to attending weekly therapy sessions for the past six years during the Q&A. While Ariel looked stunning before and after the weight loss, her abs couldn’t be missed in a pink crop top while hanging out with a friend in Los Angeles on March 23!

“Ariel’s always been a confident girl, but every since her breast reduction and the fact that she’s lost so much weight, she’s even more confident than ever,” a source close to the beauty EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s so comfortable in her skin.”