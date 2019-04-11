Amber Heard Accuses Johnny Depp Of ‘Kicking’, ‘Strangling’ & ‘Head-Butting’ Her In New Court Docs

According to reports, Amber Heard filed court documents in Virginia that detail how Depp allegedly abused her numerous times throughout their marriage.

In new documents filed in a Virginia court in response to Johnny Depp‘s $50 million defamation lawsuit, Amber Heard is claiming that the Pirates of the Caribbean star repeatedly hit her, ripped out her hair, choked her and almost suffocated her, several news outlets report. While Depp claims the allegations that Amber made in a Washington Post op-ed she wrote, which does not mention Depp by name, are “a hoax,” Heard claims in new court documents obtained by Page Six and People that Depp would “on some occasions” allegedly abuse “both illegal narcotics and prescription medications” and become violent. “We called that version of Johnny, ‘the Monster,'” she is said to have stated in the documents.

“Johnny often would not remember his delusional and violent conduct after he came out of his drunk or medicated states. … Because I loved Johnny, I had believed his multiple promises that he could and would get better,” the court documents add. “I was wrong.”

Page Six reports that in the court documents that Heard goes on to recount an alleged altercation that happened on a flight from Boston to Los Angeles in May 2014: “On the flight, Johnny ordered the flight attendants to give him an oxygen tank, and drank heavily. Johnny’s handlers told me that he was upset that I was filming a movie with a romantic scene with James Franco the day before. Soon, Johnny began to throw objects at me. Instead of reacting to his behavior, I simply moved seats. That didn’t stop him. He provocatively pushed a chair at me as I walked by, yelled at me, and taunted me by yelling out the name ‘James Franco.’

“At some point, I stood up, and Johnny kicked me in the back, causing me to fall over. Johnny threw his boot at me while I was on the ground. Johnny continued to scream obscenities until he went into the plane bathroom and passed out locked in the bathroom for the remainder of the flight.”

After this altercation, Depp allegedly apologized in a text message, writing, “Once again, I find myself in a place of shame and regret. Of course, I am sorry. I really don’t know why or what happened. But I will never do it again.” He allegedly went on write, “My illness somehow crept up and grabbed me … I must get better . . . Again, I am so sorry, so sorry. … I love you and I feel so bad for letting you down,” according to the report.

Heard also details a three-day MDMA bender Depp allegedly went on in Mar. 2015, and that he didn’t believe it broke his sobriety, according to Page Six‘s report. “Johnny told me that I had not explicitly forbidden him from taking ecstasy. The argument heated up, and Johnny pushed me, slapped me, and shoved me to the ground before I retreated to a locked bedroom.”

“I went downstairs to find that Johnny was still awake, and that he had stayed up all night, having taken about eight MDMA pills. He was also drinking again. We got into a fight that Johnny made physical, and I barricaded myself in one of the rooms. That didn’t stop Johnny from busting through the door of the room I was in.

“By nightfall, Johnny had hit me multiple times, shoved and pushed me to the ground, choked me, and spit in my face.

“Johnny then handed me a liquor bottle that he was drinking from, and asked me, ‘What are you going to do?’ I threw the bottle on the floor. Johnny responded by starting to throw cans and unopened glass bottles at me. . .

“That night, Johnny shoved me into a ping pong table that collapsed underneath me. Johnny threw bottles through the window panels of a glass door, breaking two panes, and leaving glass everywhere. Johnny then grabbed me, gripping my body and nightgown. He tore the nightgown off, and at some point, I was naked and barefoot, covered in alcohol and glass.

“Johnny grabbed me by my hair and choked me against the refrigerator in the kitchen. I tried to stand myself up but I was sliding around the glass-strewn floor and countertop. Johnny threw me away from him, and I tried to run away as Johnny continued to throw objects and alcohol at me.

“In one of the most horrific and scariest moments of this three-day ordeal, Johnny grabbed me by the neck and collarbone and slammed me against the countertop. I struggled to stand up as he strangled me, but my arms and feet kept slipping and sliding on to the spilled alcohol and were dragged against the broken glass on the countertop and floor, which repeatedly slashed my feet and arms. Scared for my life, I told Johnny, ‘You are hurting me and cutting me.’ Johnny ignored me, continuing to hit me with the back of one closed hand, and slamming a hard plastic phone against a wall with his other until it was smashed into smithereens. While he was smashing the phone, Johnny severely injured his finger, cutting off the tip of it. . . . Once I was able to get away, I barricaded myself in an upstairs bedroom.

“On the third day of Johnny staying awake without sleeping, I came downstairs to find numerous messages Johnny had written to me around the house, on the walls and on my clothes, written in a combination of oil paint and the blood from his broken and severed finger. Johnny also urinated all over the house.” Heard claims that she still has scars from this alleged assault.

Page Six reports that in the documents, Heard also detailed another Mar. 2015 altercation, in which she punched Depp because she felt that he might push her sister down some stairs, after Depp allegedly destroyed personal property “all over the house.”

Depp’s “Monster” persona allegedly reared its head again in Dec. 2015. Page Six reports that Heard revealed in court docs that Depp allegedly threw a decanter at her, slapped her, grabbed chunks of hair and scalp out of her head, dragged her by her hair up some stairs, shoved her at the top of the stairs, and head-butted her. After Heard told Depp he wanted to leave her, he allegedly pushed her and began grabbing her hair, dragging her from room to room and punching and slapping her head, according to the report. Page Six reports that Heard’s court documents claim that this altercation ended up with Depp allegedly punching her on a bed and pushing her face in a mattress.

Heard claims, as per Page Six’s report, that she later filed a restraining order against Depp after he allegedly instigated an attack by throwing her phone at her: “[H]e wound up like a baseball pitcher and threw the phone in my face, as hard as he could. I yelled, ‘You hit my face,’ and started to cry. . . . Johnny grabbed my hair and started to slap, shake and yank me around the room while I continued to scream.” That altercation only ended after a neighbor responded, put herself between Heard and Depp, and begged Depp to stop his alleged attack.”

“Johnny smashed various objects around the house with a wine bottle as he left,” Heard added. “Johnny smashed more items in the hallway, spilled wine everywhere, and kicked a hole in a solid door.” While denying any claims that she’d ever abuse Depp or that she faked her injuries, Heard also claimed that she was “dropped from a global fashion brand’s upcoming campaign” and “lost a part for a movie in which I had already been cast” since reporting Depp’s alleged abuse.” Depp and Heard divorced in Jan. 2017.