Wendy Williams Working & Feeling Better Despite Health & Marriage Challenges — ‘She Is Rising Above’

Wendy Williams is back on the mend with her ‘health and recovery,’ after she was reportedly hospitalized on March 25. The talk show host is especially making headway on her ‘sobriety,’ among other successes.

Things are looking up for Wendy Williams, 54. “Wendy is feeling better despite her health & marriage challenges,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. These challenges include a reported hospitalization after an alleged drinking episode on March 25, and the alleged birth of a baby from husband Kevin Hunter’s rumored mistress, Sharina Hudson. Regardless of all the buzz, “Wendy has put on a brave face, is doing well at work again and thriving with her health and recovery too,” our source says. Wendy proved this herself by resuming her hosting duties on The Wendy Williams Show on April 7, following a week-long hiatus.

We’ve also got an update on Wendy’s battle against addiction, after the hospitalization report claimed the talk show host checked out of her sober living home in Queens on March 25. “She is still staying at the sober living, is stronger than ever and determined to succeed with her sobriety, career, relationships and family,” our source reveals. “While critics who pick apart her health, career or marriage may say that Wendy’s is falling, she feels her real fans will realize the opposite. And that despite all her challenges, she is rising above and will come out on top.”

Wendy announced that she has been staying in a sober home “for some time” on the March 19 episode of her talk show. The television personality is still sticking to treatment, so she wasn’t afraid to address a headline that read, “Poor Lonely Wendy Needs a Hug,” right on television. The headline was prompted from a photo of Wendy snapped during an impromptu trip to Walmart at 4:00 a.m. in Upstate New York, a rural region. The host fact corrected the article on her show, clarifying that she was on a camping trip with friends from her sober house, and therefore not “frail” and “lonely.”

We’ve reported before that Kevin is also not avoiding these aforementioned “marriage challenges,” because he’s still showing up at work — where Wendy also happens to be. He has been an executive producer on Wendy’s talk show since 2008! “He’s a big part of the show [as] an executive producer, and he will not shy away from his duties on the show because of rumors swirling about his marriage,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on April 5.