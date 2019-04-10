Wendy Williams Defends Kourtney Kardashian After She Lets Daughter, 6, Wear $400 Gucci Shoes

Wendy Williams can’t believe that people are lashing out over Kourtney Kardashian allowing her 6-year-old to wear $400 Gucci shoes to school! The talk show host surprisingly defended the ‘KUWTK’ star on her April 10 show.

Wendy Williams is on team Kourtney Kardashian after the reality star was criticized for sending her daughter, Penelope, 6, to school, wearing near-$400 Gucci loafers. The backlash came after Kourtney’s sister, Kim, 38, shared a photo of them, along with Penelope, and Kim’s daughter North, 5, at school. “So, I’m sticking up for you Kourtney Kardashian,” Wendy said during her show on April 10. — A rare occurrence for the talk show host, as she’s known for ripping on the Kardashian family quite often. “It’s unbelievable how people are, you know? Big deal!” she continued.

Wendy went on to explain that P’s high-priced shoes just so happen to coincide with her family’s pricey lifestyle. “Her kid isn’t going to school with my kid or your kid,” she said, explaining, “Her kid is going to school, where the girl next to her is wearing the $4,000 shoes! And, the boy at the front of the class… he’s got an embellished backpack with the real diamond and this and that.” Wendy added that $400 is “relative” to where P attends school. “She’s probably going to school with kids with stupid money,” the host said.

Penelope’s Gucci Princetown leather slingback loafers, which retail for $365, are a style staple among young stars. So, for the Kardashian family, her shoes were right on brand. However, critics online didn’t favor the 6-year-old’s pricey footwear. “The fact that P wears Gucci loafers to school has me shook,” one person commented under Kim’s photo. “Penelope on the right has better fashion as a toddler then I do at 24,” another wrote. Meanwhile, others couldn’t believe that the famous little ones “actually go to school.”

Kourtney — who has two other children, sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, with her ex, Scott Disick, 35 — has not yet commented on the backlash. Nonetheless, the POOSH founder has always been proud of her parenting techniques, as seen on her family’s hit reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, now in its 16th season. In a recent article on her new lifestyle website, Kourtney went into detail about how she used to “co-sleep” with her children so they would sleep through the night when they were babies.