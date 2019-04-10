Tristan Thompson Flees To Canada After NBA Season Ends: Why He Didn’t Go Home To True

Tristan Thompson’s NBA season is officially over, but instead of racing to California to see his baby girl True, he jetted off to his hometown of Toronto.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, was hoping Tristan Thompson, 28, was going to make True Thomspon and his daddy duties the top priority after his NBA season finished. But those hopes were dashed when the Cleveland Cavaliers player went to Canada instead of Calabasas. A friend of the pro athlete tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY why a visit to his hometown was number one on his agenda.

“Tristan’s first stop after the end of his NBA season was not to Calabasas see his baby True or Khloe, but up to Canada to visit other family and friends,” says the source. “Tristan is focused on himself right now. While he may miss his new baby, he is exhausted from the long season and needed to go to up to Canada to get in touch with his people. He knows that Khloe is taking good care of his baby, so his top priority now that he has some free time is taking care of himself first.”

The last time Khloe directly addressed Tristan’s relationship with True she was defending him, After one fan tweeted at her, “@khloekardashian hunny keep raising your daughter the best way you know how. All she needs is her mom. You’re doing great. Keep ya head up,” Khloe replied, “Thank you love! You’re so very sweet. But he is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that.”

Since Khloe has vowed not to let True get caught in between her and Tristan it is very unlikely she will address his post-season trip to Toronto publicly. The single mom is focused on raising her daughter True — and keeping her revenge body tight and toned. As Hollywoodlife previously reported the reality beauty is using her workouts to get out her stress over the split with Tristan. “Khloe is definitely in the best shape ever and has never felt better or stronger than she does now. Khloe’s actually using her workouts as a tool to help distract her from Tristan and their issues.” Way to go KoKo!