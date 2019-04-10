T.I. Explains Why He Went Hard After Kodak Black Over Lauren London: Nipsy Would Defend My ‘Old Lady’

T.I. thinks that Nipsey Hussle would return the favor if anyone were to disrespect Tiny. He’s speaking up for the second time after Kodak Black claimed he’d ‘be the best man’ for Lauren London, who just lost her boyfriend Nipsey Hussle.

T.I., 38, is making one thing clear — he’s not trying to get “first dibs” on Lauren London, 34. That’s what Kodak Black, 21, claimed after T.I. slammed the younger rapper for saying he’d “be the best man” for Lauren after giving “her a whole year” to grieve the loss of her boyfriend Nipsey Hussle, who was shot dead at the age of 33 on March 31. On April 9, T.I. filmed an Instagram Live session to clarify why he called out Kodak: “I see myself in this. And I only wanna handle him the way I feel that he would handle me. That’s it…If a muthaf***a were to speak out and say something out of line about my old lady after my untimely demise, I feel like he ain’t just gon’ speak up — he gon’ pull up.”

Of course, T.I. was referring to his wife of nearly nine years, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. The family man believes Nipsey would also have his back, and so he continued, “I owe him that same respect. I owe him that exact same respect, so I’ma go hard.” And “go hard” he did. On April 6, T.I. didn’t spare one expletive when he first took to Instagram to diss Kodak: “Hey, Kodak Black: You outta pocket, *****. Fix that s**t — quickly, expeditiously. If I see you, I’ma say it to your face. You outta pocket, *****. Get your motherf***in’ self together.”

Kodak did not take kindly to being scolded in front of Tip’s over 10 million followers. “Man, listen. I said what I said. Y’all tryin’ to misconstrue what I said…I don’t give f*** what y’all talkin’ about…T.I., man, I don’t care. I’m in Georgia right now,” the “ZEZE” rapper said in an Instagram Live session on April 6. Kodak did attempt to apologize to Lauren the next day…well, sort of. “If I disrespected you, Lauren London, in any shape or form, I’m sorry…even though I didn’t…Rest in peace to [Nipsey], if I disrespected Lauren London in any way even though I know I didn’t, my bad.”

Kodak’s controversial comments about Lauren has also lost him an exhibit in his honor at T.I.’s Museum of Trap Music in Atlanta, in addition to air time on L.A. radio station POWER 106 FM. As for what sparked the fallout, Kodak had originally said in an Instagram Live session on April 6, “Lauren London that’s baby, though. She about to be out here single. She’s finna be a whole widow out here. I’ll be the best man I can be for her. I’ll give her a whole year. She might need a whole year to be crying and sh** for [Nipsey].”