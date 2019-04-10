A brand-new trailer for the live-action version of ‘The Lion King’ debuted on April 10 and our jaws are on the floor. This is going to be the movie event of the summer.

The first teaser was revealed back in Nov. 2018. The footage recreated the famous scene from the original movie with Rafiki christening Simba after his birth. In less than 24 hours, the teaser broke major records with 224.6 million views online! Now that’s incredible. Everyone has been looking forward to this live-action version of the beloved animated movie.

The Lion King live-action movie features an all-star cast. Donald Glover, Beyonce, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, John Oliver, James Earl Jones, and Keegan-Michael Key are the voices behind the iconic animal characters. The movie is set to debut in theaters on July 19, 2019. The live-action version comes 25 years after the original animated series was released in 1994! The animated movie includes some classic Disney songs, and “Circle of Life”, “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King”, “Hakuna Matata”, and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”, will be featured in the live-action movie.

In 100 days, the king arrives. Watch the brand new trailer for #TheLionKing now. pic.twitter.com/PIWMxDSxbk — Disney (@Disney) April 10, 2019

Disney has an incredible year lined up in 2019. In addition to The Lion King, other Disney films include Captain Marvel, Frozen 2, Toy Story 4, and the live-action Aladdin will all be released this year. Take all our money, Disney!