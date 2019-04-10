‘The Challenge’ Preview: Turbo Goes Off On Hunter During Explosive Fight

Things get heated between Hunter and Turbo in this week’s ‘The Challenge: War of the Worlds,’ and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of their fight.

Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran has emerged as one of the biggest threats on this season of The Challenge: War of the Worlds, and he’s seemed to do so without making any enemies — until now. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 10 episode, Turbo and Hunter Barfield have quite the heated exchange, and it begins with Hunter claiming he could easily “f***” Turbo up. “What the f***?” Turbo says in a confessional. “I say…Turbo, easy. Don’t say nothing. Hunter cannot f*** up no one.” At first, Turbo stays calm, and Theo Campbell stands up for him by mocking Hunter for following everything Wes Bergmann says in the game.

“Why are you talking?” Theo asks. “Wes hasn’t told you to talk. You’re his little b****.” At that point, Hunter gets really pissed. “Theo, I’m not anyone’s b****!” he screams. “I could f*** any of you up. Including [Turbo], if I want to.” And that‘s what sets Turbo off. “You want to f*** me up?” he asks Hunter. Hunter repeatedly lets Turbo know that he’s not scared of him, and Turbo is not having it. “I’m not scared of you also!” he says, getting in Hunter’s face. “You cannot f*** me up. I tried to say you are my friend. You cannot f*** me up.”

A wild screaming match ensues between the guys, with them continuing to threaten one another as others in the house look on. During last week’s episode, T.J. Lavin told the cast that the game will no longer be played in pairs, but rather, individually, so it’s no surprise that tensions are high after a massive twist like that.

We’ll have to see if things get settled between these two or not when The Challenge: War of the Worlds airs its next episode on April 10 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV!