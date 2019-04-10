Texas Lawmakers Push Bill That Would Give Death Penalty To Women Who Have Abortions

Two years after it was introduced, a Texas bill which would make abortion punishable by death received a hearing.

A 2017 Texas bill that would kill women who get abortions had a hearing this week on April 8 and 9 at the Texas House’s Committee on Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence, The Washington Post reported. The bill, created by Republican Rep. Tony Tinderholt, would make it legal to convict women of homicide and receive the death penalty. Tinderholt said that this bill is “necessary” in order for women to be “more personally responsible.” On April 9, amidst the hearing, Tinderholt said he’s fighting for “equal protection” for life inside and “outside the womb.”

But not all who represent the state of Texas agreed with the bill. “I’m trying to reconcile in my head the arguments that I heard tonight about how essentially one is okay with subjecting a woman to the death penalty for the exact — to do to her the exact same thing that one is alleging she is doing to a child,” Dallas Country Democrat Rep. Victoria Neave, 38, argued. While a whopping 446 witnesses at the hearing reportedly approved the bill, 54 people opposed it. “Murdering your citizens for a medical procedure is pretty extreme to me,” technology CEO Caroline Caselli said.

Tinderholt had previously spoken up about this bill in 2017 to the Texas Observer. “Right now, it’s real easy [to get an abortion],” Tinderholt had said. “Right now, they don’t make it important to be personally responsible because they know that they have a backup of ‘Oh, I can just go get an abortion.’ Now, we both know that consenting adults don’t always think smartly sometimes. But consenting adults need to also consider the repercussions of the sexual relationship that they’re gonna have, which is a child.”

Even though the bill advanced to a hearing this week, it still has a ways to go before becoming a law: for starters, Roe V. Wade (a 1973 Supreme Court law making abortion legal) exists, The Post pointed out. The bill is currently pending. HollywoodLife has reached out to Republican Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, NARAL, and Planned Parenthood.