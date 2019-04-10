Teairra Mari Goes Off On 50 Cent For Spending $22k On Sunglasses: ‘You Can’t Buy Class’

Teairra Mari took to Instagram to criticize 50 Cent after he posted some photos of a pair of $22k sunglasses he bought, and she even went as far as calling him ‘goofy’.

Teairra Mari, 31, continued her feud with 50 Cent, 43, when she took the time to call him out on her Instagram for making an expensive purchase. The rapper showed off a pair of diamond encrusted gold sunglasses on his Instagram page on Apr. 9 and admitted that he paid a whopping $22,000 for them. “Custom Gold Philipp Plein 66, 40 pointers. These a run you about 25 Racks, but I 🤔only gave em 22 f*ck that. #lecheminduroi#bransoncognac #bellator,” his caption for the pic of the sunglasses read. It didn’t take long for Teairra to totally take to her own Instagram to retweet his post and slam him for making what she thinks is a ridiculous investment.

“@50cent Ur goofy ass would spend 22k on some dumb ass sh*t like this 😩 U can’t buy class Curt ..Ur 43 grow up 🤦🏽‍♀️ #IAINTGOTIT 🤷🏽‍♀️ I guess u do?? SO GO BUILD A SCHOOL U MORON ‼️Serious sh*t is going on I hate 2 go back&forth but some1 should’ve ended this Imposters career a long time ago..Who would have thought it would’ve been me??? I guess Detroit Birthed u so Detroit finishes u too #GETTHESTRAPONYOUR DONE & 🛑Stop peddling that fake ass #Ciroc #GoodMorning#Happy #Humpday,” Teairra’s intense caption read.

Although 50 has yet to answer Teairra’s jab, we wouldn’t be surprised if he comes back at her with an even more intense response. These two have been going at it since last May when the Love & Hip Hop: New York star tried to take 50 and her ex Akbar Abdul-Ahad, who is a friend of 50’s, to court for allegedly posting “revenge porn” of her on social media. A judge dismissed the case, however, and ordered Teairra to pay 50 $30,000 for legal fees (which she has yet to pay) and since then, there’s been a lot of online disses and even a diss track that Teairra released about the messy situation with 50.

We’re not sure if 50 and Teairra will ever make amends, but this latest diss seems like things aren’t going to calm down anytime soon!